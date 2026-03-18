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Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
2h

Never trust the Government on propaganda like this in times like these.

Especially when it comes to China which was given the USA Manufacturing business to China as the US manufacturing was too expensive for the "owners".

I know that living in China working for a Mossad / CIA affiliated jew who transferred USA Manufacturing to China.

The USA Government is a disgrace and lies to its own people trying to drag them into WW3 on behalf of them Jews.

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