By Chase Codewell

April 1, 2026

Previously classified Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) documents have been publicly released, outlining U.S. government programs from the 1960s aimed at modifying weather.

An 18-page report from 1965, declassified in 2003, detailed federal funding for weather modification research and operations.

The documents, which have circulated online in recent years, discuss projects including cloud seeding and storm manipulation.

The report includes a letter of endorsement from President Lyndon B. Johnson, who praised the CIA’s efforts in this field.

According to the declassified files, funding for these secret programs was slated to increase fourfold by 1967, the same year the U.S. military began operational weather modification in Southeast Asia.

Presidential Support and Historical Context of Weather Warfare

President Johnson expressed strong support for weather control technology.

In a 1962 commencement address at Southwest Texas State University, then-Vice President Johnson stated, “He who controls the weather will control the world.”

This vision was reportedly pursued to outperform the Soviet Union in a Cold War technological race.

One program, Project Popeye, was used during the Vietnam War.

According to the declassified records, the U.S. military seeded clouds with substances like lead iodide to extend the monsoon season over Vietnamese supply routes, aiming to cause landslides and disrupt enemy logistics.

Intelligence officials at the time noted they had the full support of President Johnson for these endeavors.

Public Allegations and the ‘Chemtrails’ Conspiracy Theory

The historical records have fueled longstanding public allegations that the government is involved in ongoing, clandestine atmospheric spraying.

Online commentators and some researchers accuse authorities of “poisoning the sky” with toxic chemicals released from aircraft.

These allegations, often grouped under the term “chemtrails,” claim the visible trails behind jets are not ordinary condensation but contain harmful metals like aluminum, barium and strontium.

The U.S. government has consistently stated that historical weather modification was intended for purposes such as storm weakening or drought relief.

Despite this, public skepticism persists, with critics citing the declassified programs as evidence of capability and intent.

Claims from Public Figures and Environmental Researchers

Some public figures have echoed these concerns.

In April 2025, presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. stated, “Those materials are put in jet fuel... I’m going to do everything in my power to stop it. Find out who’s doing it and holding them accountable.”

Environmental researcher Dane Wigington, who has studied the topic for decades, claims lab tests on rain samples, photographic evidence of specialized aircraft, and whistleblower testimony support the existence of a large-scale spraying operation.

Wigington has estimated, based on his research, that such operations could release 40 to 60 million tons of nanoparticles into the atmosphere annually.

According to Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and environmental researcher Dane Wigington, chemtrails contain toxins and metals, including aluminum, barium, strontium, and even mercury.

“Those materials are put in jet fuel,” RFK Jr. revealed in April 2025.

WATCH: RFK Jr Vows to Stop Planes Spraying Skies with Chemicals

“I’m going to do everything in my power to stop it.

“Find out who’s doing it and holding them accountable.”

Scientific Rebuttal and Official Stances on Contrail Phenomena

The mainstream scientific community disputes the chemtrail theory.

A majority of atmospheric scientists state that the trails are contrails, or condensation trails, formed when water vapor from aircraft exhaust freezes into ice crystals in cold, high-altitude air.

While the U.S. government acknowledges past military use of cloud seeding, as documented in the declassified files, no federal agency has confirmed the existence of a current, widespread atmospheric spraying program.

Official sources maintain that any modern weather modification research is transparent and focused on benign purposes like precipitation enhancement.

Conclusion: Documents Fuel Debate on Government Transparency and Environmental Impact

The release of Cold War-era documents provides a factual basis for historical U.S. efforts to manipulate weather.

These records are frequently cited by critics who question current environmental and health policies, arguing for greater transparency regarding atmospheric operations.

The debate continues to center on the interpretation of these historical actions versus allegations of ongoing, unacknowledged programs.

The discussion underscores broader questions about government accountability, environmental stewardship and the public’s right to know about technologies that can alter natural systems.

READ MORE:

Trump Insider: Arrest Warrants Ready for Elites Spraying ‘Genocidal’ Chemtrails

President Trump Launches Chemtrails Task Force with Power to Arrest ‘Geoengineering Criminals’

Hurricane Helene Exposed As ‘Engineered Weapon’ as Part of Elite’s Land Grab Project

RFK Jr. Vows to End Secret Government ‘Chemtrails Crimes’ as Part of Trump Administration

BOTTOMLINE

Declassified U.S. government documents confirm that the military (with intelligence community awareness) researched and operationally deployed weather modification as a tactical weapon during the Vietnam War—most notably through Operation Popeye (1967–1972).

Operation Popeye is the clearest example of actual weaponization.

The goal was explicitly military: extend the monsoon season to create mud, landslides, and flooding that would disrupt North Vietnamese supply lines and truck traffic.

A January 1967 State Department memo outlines the plan in detail, noting it as a shift from experimental to operational use for “hostile” tactical purposes.

Post-1977 programs have been peaceful or limited (e.g., local cloud seeding for agriculture or drought relief). Projects like NOAA’s Stormfury (hurricane seeding experiments, 1962–1982) were discontinued as ineffective.

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