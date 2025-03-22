By Jim Hᴏft

March 22, 2025

A newly declassified CIA document, known as the “Donald Heath Memo,” confirms that the CIA, in the immediate aftermath of President John F. Kennedy’s assassination, rejected the notion that Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone.

The 11-page document, authored by Donald Heath—a CIA officer assigned to the Miami Station during the early 1960s—details the agency’s intense investigative efforts following Kennedy’s assassination on November 22, 1963.

The memo details how the CIA’s Miami Station was mobilized in the hours and days following the assassination to investigate possible links between the Cuban government, Cuban exiles, and the Kennedy killing.

Far from accepting the Warren Commission’s narrative of a lone shooter, the memo shows the agency actively probing a broader conspiracy.

Heath recalled being directed to question agents on topics such as:

Suspicious disappearances of Cuban exiles before or after the assassination.

Requests for large sums of money, weapons, or vehicles during the fall of 1963.

Cuban exiles were considered capable of orchestrating the assassination.

Wealthy exiles who might have financed such an operation.

These queries suggest the agency was seriously exploring the possibility that JFK’s murder was either backed or executed by actors with connections to Cuba.

Heath recounts a directive from CIA officer Theodore G. Shackley to activate “fast reaction investigative systems,” normally reserved for imminent threats or acts of terrorism.

This response included:

Rapid intelligence gathering via Cuban agents inside the island

Activation of the AMOT intelligence service to probe exiled communities

Use of covert assets to gather insights on the Cuban government’s reaction to JFK’s death

One particularly telling detail:

Heath recounts an agent in Cuba observing Osmani Cienfuegos, a senior Cuban official, visiting an American technician who reportedly built audio surveillance equipment for Cuban intelligence—just hours after news of Kennedy’s death reached Havana.

You can read the memo below:

