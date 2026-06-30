By Erik Milito

June 30, 2026

July 4th is more than marking America’s independence with patriotic flags, parades and fireworks. It’s about celebrating American ingenuity, our firm belief that our country can engineer solutions to achieve the impossible, from launching the modern age of aviation to landing a man on the moon.

Some of the most compelling evidence of American exceptionalism today is happening thousands of feet beneath the surface of the Gulf of America, where our offshore industry has spent more than a decade solving one of the hardest engineering problems in the history of energy.

More than 100 miles offshore from the Gulf Coast sits a geological layer of sandstone and shale rock deep beneath the seabed called the Paleogene that holds tens of billions of barrels of oil.

For years, most of it was considered unattainable.

The reservoir pressures – up to 20,000 pounds per square inch, equivalent to an elephant standing on a quarter – exceeded anything existing technology could handle.

No equipment had ever been built to work under those conditions.

The solution was engineered here, in American waters, by the people who know them best.

Transocean developed the first drillships in the world built to work in these high-pressure conditions.

Their Deepwater Titan and Deepwater Atlas are currently operating in the Gulf of America. Trendsetter Engineering designed subsea systems and manifolds capable of operating reliably at pressures once considered beyond reach.

Other offshore companies have developed similar equipment that has unlocked the Paleogene.

The results speak for themselves.

Chevron’s Anchor project came online in 2024, representing roughly $5.7 billion in development spending.

Beacon Offshore’s Shenandoah is also producing oil and natural gas.

BP’s development plan for its $5 billion Kaskida project has secured federal approval and is moving toward first production.

Together, these projects mark the opening of a new chapter of American offshore capability.

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The people who did this work aren’t household names. They’re engineers and subsea specialists and vessel crews spread across the Gulf Coast, part of a remarkable expertise that shows up when an impossible problem needs solving.

And our people have proven this equipment is safe and reliable.

Safety and containment systems were purpose-built, independently verified, and rigorously tested under federal oversight before a single well was drilled.

Offshore consortiums HWCG and Marine Well Containment Co. (MWCC) both maintain 20,000 psi containment systems that can be deployed rapidly in the event of an incident.

Federal regulations require operators to demonstrate access to containment resources, submit detailed response plans, and conduct robust recurring training exercises before drilling begins.

The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement requires third-party certification on every major high-pressure component: blowout preventers, subsea trees, wellheads and completion equipment.

Nothing goes offshore without it.

This achievement that’s producing more American energy is worth celebrating today, especially during a time when we take stock of what this country is built on.

The Paleogene wasn’t unlocked by a single mandate or a government program.

It was unlocked by an ecosystem of companies, engineers, regulators, suppliers and workers who collectively decided a problem was worth solving and spent years doing it.

That’s a distinctly American model, and it works.

The Gulf of America supplies roughly 15% of U.S. oil production.

Offshore projects support shipyards, manufacturers, ports, marine operators and skilled trades across the country. There are jobs and investments in all 50 states.

The Paleogene represents the next chapter of that output, backed by existing infrastructure, an experienced workforce, and decades of hard-won operating knowledge.

The economic and national security benefits don’t happen without the long-term investment decisions and the long-term confidence that make them possible.

At 250, America is still a country that does seemingly impossible things. The Paleogene in the Gulf of America is proof.

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BOTTOMLINE

American companies and engineers have indeed developed and deployed equipment rated for 20,000 psi (20K) operations in the ultra-deepwater U.S. Gulf of Mexico—now often called the Gulf of America.

For years, the practical limit for deepwater equipment (blowout preventers/BOPs, wellheads, subsea trees, manifolds, etc.) was around 15,000 psi.

The new generation of systems safely handles 20,000 psi working pressure in high-pressure, high-temperature (HPHT) wells at extreme depths.

This matters because the Paleogene (Lower Tertiary) formation in the central Gulf features reservoir pressures up to 20K psi and true vertical depths often exceeding 30,000–34,000 feet, in water depths around 5,000 feet.

These were previously too risky or uneconomic to develop at scale.

KEY MILESTONE:

Chevron’s Anchor Project in the Green Canyon area is the world’s first deepwater development using 20K-rated technology.

Production began in August 2024.

It uses an all-electric semi-submersible floating production unit (FPU) with a design capacity of 75,000 gross barrels of oil per day.

Total potentially recoverable resources: up to 440 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Reservoir depths reach ~34,000 feet.

Other projects are following quickly:

Beacon Offshore’s Shenandoah (second 20K development, now producing).

BP’s Kaskida (FID approved; part of plans targeting ~10 billion barrels of discovered resources in place across BP’s Paleogene assets).

Shell’s Sparta and additional prospects.

Specialized ultra-deepwater drillships now carry dual 20K BOPs and other high-spec equipment.

A prime example is Transocean’s Deepwater Titan, purpose-built for these conditions with massive hookload capacity and advanced dynamic positioning.

It (and sister rigs like Deepwater Atlas) have been deployed on these 20K projects.

U.S. engineering firms like Trendsetter Engineering developed critical 20K subsea intervention and production systems now in active use.

The Gulf of America already supplies a significant share of U.S. oil production (around 14–15% in recent data), and these projects extend its life with long-duration, lower-decline output.

This is a genuine engineering achievement driven by private-sector innovation (Chevron, Transocean, BP, Shell, and specialized suppliers), building on decades of Gulf experience and post-Deepwater Horizon safety improvements.

New containment systems rated to 20K psi, rigorous certification, and federal oversight are part of the package.

This article is accurate in spirit and substance: American engineers and companies have pushed the technical frontier in one of the world’s toughest offshore environments, bringing substantial new resources into reach.

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