By Ethan White

June 26, 2025

Over 35 earthquakes in just 24 hours have hammered the small town of Stanley, Idaho, a quiet, remote region with a population under 150.

These quakes, ranging from 1.9 to 4.0 in magnitude, are centered near one of the most underestimated weapons of geological destruction in the United States: the Sawtooth Fault.

This is not just tectonic activity.

This is a signal—a deliberate warning from the Earth itself or something much darker, far more engineered than the mainstream is willing to admit.

The Sawtooth Fault, officially mapped only in 2010 (convenient, right?), has long been known to those behind closed doors in the Deep State’s geological labs.

This 40-mile rift is not just a fault line—it’s a geostrategic pressure point, capable of producing a 7.0+ magnitude earthquake that could obliterate roads, bridges, dams, and remote military sites embedded deep in the region’s wilderness.

Let’s connect the dots.

The last time the fault moved with strength was in 2020, a 6.5 quake that didn’t just shake the ground—it reshaped it. Beaches around Stanley Lake vanished.

Entire sections of land liquefied. That wasn’t nature. That was a test.

Fast-forward to June 2025, and now we’re seeing another swarm of earthquakes, not in Los Angeles or San Francisco, but deep in central Idaho, far from global attention.

Why Idaho? Why now?

The answer lies beneath the soil—and behind the curtain of government secrecy.

DEEP STATE INSTALLATIONS AND BURIED INFRASTRUCTURE

Central Idaho has been the subject of whispers for years.

Locals have seen unmarked black helicopters, military trucks disappearing into mountains, strange aircraft with no lights, and unusual roadblocks set up “for fire control” during snow season.

In reality, underground facilities are there—and they’re active. These are confirmed by declassified seismic imaging, whistleblowers, and anomalous EM readings.

The Sawtooth Fault runs right through these sites. Coincidence? Not a chance.

What we’re seeing now is a tactical seismic event, likely triggered either by geoengineering technologies like HAARP or deep-drilling operations aimed at accessing or collapsing buried bunkers.

The earthquakes are clustered. Focused. Controlled. Nature doesn’t operate this precisely unless something else is manipulating it.

This swarm is not just geological—it’s political.

As President Trump continues his 2025 presidential takedown of the global cabal, including their secret weapons programs and off-grid installations, White Hat military operations have been pushing to root out deep underground bases (DUMBs) across the U.S., especially in remote, mountainous terrain where the elite thought they were safe.

These quakes are part of a battlefield that stretches beneath our feet.

SILENCING THE LAND TO BURY THE TRUTH

Why isn’t this on the front page of every mainstream news outlet?

Because they’re owned by the same elite system that built the underground labs in the first place. BlackRock. Vanguard. The late Bill Gates.

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part XIII – Bill Gates)

They all have stakes in companies tied to geo-surveillance, weapons testing, and seismic suppression technologies.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) calls it “a natural swarm.”

But let’s ask the real questions:

Why did the Department of Energy quietly send geological teams to Idaho two weeks ago, without alerting the public?

Why did Starlink satellite patterns show strange low-orbit scanning sequences over the area during the exact time of the swarm?

Why did President Trump’s Quantum Communications team release a cryptic warning about “watching the mountains” just 72 hours before the quakes began?

Because this was planned, and those who are paying attention can see that the fault is more than geological—it’s symbolic.

A rupture in the Deep State’s last line of defense.

THE REAL TARGET: CONTROL, COLLAPSE, AND COVER-UP

It gets worse. Idaho is also home to key hydroelectric facilities and freshwater reserves.

If the elites lose access to their buried strongholds, they’ll target America’s critical water and power infrastructure to strike back. They’ve done it before.

The 2021 Texas blackout was no accident. This is how they operate—weather, seismic, and resource-based warfare disguised as nature.

The earthquake swarm is the crack before the collapse. It’s how the ground starts to swallow their secrets.

They are desperate to shut it down, to either collapse the entrances or to unleash chaos and blame it on natural causes. But it’s too late.

President Trump’s team knows.

Military intel knows.

And now you know.

This is the beginning of the exposure of one of the largest hidden military-industrial networks in the United States.

Stanley, Idaho is the next GITMO—but underground. And these earthquakes? They’re the sound of that cage door slamming shut.

PREPARE NOW

This isn’t about prepping for an earthquake—it’s about preparing for what gets unleashed when the dirt can no longer hide the structures, the crimes, or the technologies buried underneath.

We are entering a new phase of exposure.

President Trump’s silent war against the Deep State is no longer silent—it’s roaring through the crust of the Earth.

Watch the quakes.

Follow the silence.

And never trust the narrative again.

