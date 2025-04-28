By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

April 27, 2025

Prior to his arrest on April 4, then-Pentagon Cyber honcho Gen. Tim Haugh had tirelessly plotted to depose President Donald J. Trump.

As reported previously, U.S. Marines apprehended the National Security Council boss after the president and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth discovered that Haugh was among a horde of Deep State Pentagon officials leaking sensitive and classified data to the media.

For his indiscretion, he was rewarded with an all-expense paid trip to Guantanamo Bay, where, Real Raw News had learned, he pleaded not guilty and invoked his right to remain silent.

He is currently housed in an inescapable cell at Camp Delta.

Around the time of his arraignment, White Hats unearthed additional incriminating evidence linking Haugh to a far-reaching scheme in which he and other Pentagon traitors intended to use their cybersecurity expertise to sabotage the Eastern Interconnection power grid—which supplies electricity to states west of the Rockies—and blanket half the country in darkness for 30 days.

Naturally, they hoped society would ultimately blame the Trump administration for the ensuing carnage, chaos, and societal breakdown.

On April 15, White Hats probing Haugh’s background learned that he had multiple residences, including one in Mayville, Delaware, which he purchased anonymously under an LLC his accountant had set up on January 23—two days following President Trump’s return to the Oval Office. White Hats raided the unoccupied house a day later and found a veritable climate-controlled data center in the basement.

The equipment was confiscated as potential material evidence and sent to U.S. Army Cyber Command headquarters at Fort Eisenhower, Georgia.

“For a person who was in charge of safeguarding our country’s secrets, Haugh was uniquely unqualified,” Colonel John Popiak, Deputy Commanding Officer for Operations (DCO-O), U.S. Army Cyber Command, told RRN.

“I cannot discuss decryption practices, but any college kid with a Bachelor’s in cybersecurity could’ve protected data better than Haugh did. It took us all of 20 minutes to penetrate his encryption.”

Haugh and two fellow Pentagon spooks had been coding a virus to upload to the PJM Interconnection in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania.

Once implanted, the virus—had they finished coding it and succeeded—could’ve caused a cascading power failure from Maine to Florida and from Manhattan to eastern Colorado.

Annotations in the code specified intervals at which major cities would go dark.

“Finger pointed at China, but Trump’ll catch hell for letting it happen. A hundred million people will demand his resignation once New York, Boston, and Miami go dark and they can’t get the lights back on,” one annotation read.

Even if Haugh and his co-conspirators had finished and uploaded the code, the virus would’ve sputtered out and failed after, at best, plunging one city into darkness.

“Haugh’s idea was to make a self-replicating program—by the time it’s purged, a dozen more instances are replicated and running. But he lacked even the basic fundamentals you’d need to code—the really terrifying this is Haugh and his pals were bush-league coders without a lick of sense how to secure data, and they were NSA headliners, so-called experts,” Col. Popiak said.

A JAG source at GITMO told RRN, “Besides treason, Haugh is now charged with espionage and a dozen more crimes. If he gets a tribunal and isn’t just arbitrarily hanged, there’s a mountain of evidence on him.”

In closing, he said Haugh’s co-conspirators are also at GITMO, though he wouldn’t disclose their names for reasons we don’t know.

The fact is, our nation’s grid is antiquated and vulnerable.