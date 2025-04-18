By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

April 17, 2025

Real Raw News has learned that the US military and the Department of Justice began investigating Federal Reserve Chief Jerome Powell long before President Trump called for his resignation early Thursday morning.

The administration and Powell, a career civil servant, have quarreled over Powell’s refusal to lower interest rates.

According to President Trump, this move would lastingly benefit the economy and consumers. Powell has thus far refused, saying the administration’s economic logic is flawed.

He has also condemned President Trump’s reciprocal tariffs.

“Too Late” Jerome Powell of the Fed, who is always TOO LATE AND WRONG, yesterday issued a report which was another, and typical, complete “mess!” Oil prices are down, groceries (even eggs!) are down, and the USA is getting RICH ON TARIFFS. Too Late should have lowered Interest Rates, like the ECB, long ago, but he should certainly lower them now. Powell’s termination cannot come fast enough!” the president posted to X and Truth Social, his social media platform,” to which Powell replied he wouldn’t bend to political pressure, adding that President Trump is powerless to fire him.

Their fractious relationship started in 2018, less than a year after President Trump picked Powell to lead the Federal Reserve.

Despite a booming economy, Powell sought to raise interest rates and burden consumers with more outstanding debt and stubbornly resisted cutting rates by even ¼ points.

Whether the president can fire him is constitutionally speculative, as the Federal Reserve is independent of the government.

DOJ and military sources, however, challenged Powell’s assertion that President Trump cannot fire him at will.

“If President Trump hired him, he should be able to fire him,” a DOJ source told Real Raw News. “We’re methodically looking at him. I can’t comment on details on ongoing investigations.”

A White Hat officer with the US Army Criminal Investigation Division was more assertive and franker.

“The guy’s Deep State. He should be behind bars. We’ve gathered proof that the clown had lunch with Barack Hussein Obama three times at Martha’s Vinyard since the election. That oughta be all the proof we need to convict. The higher-ups, they want recordings, so they can know for sure if Powell’s taking orders from him. And we’re working that,” said the CID source.

Asked whether the CID was harmonizing with the DOJ, he said, “No. Our probe is independent. We don’t answer to Pam [Bondi]. We answer only to the Defense Secretary and POTUS. This isn’t a competition, tug-of-war, a race to the finish line to see who gets Powell first. If it’s DOJ, fine; if us, his ass is going to GITMO, pronto. We’re sure he’s Deep State. Maybe he weaseled to his job, or maybe President Trump knew he was Deep State and picked him for the job to expose him. The president does that—he’s so many moves ahead on the board, his opponents can’t predict his next move,” he said.

And asked whether our publishing this article might alert Powell to the investigation and send him running for the hills, he added, “Powell’s as stubborn as he is stupid. He ain’t running anywhere, but if he does, we’ll know he’s guilty, and we’ll grab him.”