August 12, 2025

A cabal of former FBI, intelligence, diplomatic, and national security officials, many of them veterans of the very same corrupt bureaucracy that spent years targeting President Donald Trump, has penned an angry open letter attacking FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino for daring to drain the rotten ranks of the Bureau.

The group, calling itself The Steady State, claims that the firing of Agents Brian Driscoll, Michael Feinberg, and Walter Giardina was nothing short of political revenge.

Acting Director in charge of the Washington Field Office Steve Jensen, and special agent Walter Giardina, who hunted down Trump Advisor Peter Navarro, have all been fired. More FBI firings to come.

According to these former officials, the agents were ousted for failing to toe the MAGA line, completely ignoring the well-documented record of the FBI’s weaponization against conservatives.

The firings come as Patel and Bongino carry out a long-overdue purge of corrupt, anti-Trump partisans from the Bureau.

Driscoll had served as acting FBI director before Patel’s appointment, while Giardina played a role in the sham January 6 investigations that targeted Trump supporters across the country.

In a dismissal letter to Giardina, Patel didn’t mince words, “You have exercised poor judgment and a lack of impartiality in carrying out duties, leading to the political weaponization of the government.”

The letter outrageously accuses the Trump administration’s appointees of “dismantling the FBI’s long-standing independence” and replacing it with “political loyalty,” as if the FBI hadn’t already spent years acting as the enforcement arm of the Democrat Party.

It gets even better.

The Deep State crowd claims Patel and Bongino “don’t meet the basic standards” to run the FBI, conveniently forgetting that Kash Patel is the same national security bulldog who dismantled the Russia collusion hoax from inside the Trump administration, and Bongino is a decorated Secret Service agent who’s spent decades protecting U.S. presidents.

The letter reads as follows:

“An Open Letter to the Men and Women of the FBI from The Steady State Expressing Support and Alarm Over Politicization and Retribution – A Purge

We write to you as former members of the U.S. intelligence, diplomatic, defense, and national security communities—veterans of service to both Republican and Democratic administrations.

We are The Steady State, a nonpartisan group of professionals who have served in the CIA, FBI, State Department, Department of Defense, NSA, DHS, and the uniformed military.

Together, we have spent our careers upholding the Constitution and defending the United States from foreign and domestic threats.

We have worked across the globe—at embassies, forward operating bases, and conflict zones—as well as here at home, in Washington, D.C. and in field offices across the country.

Some of us sat across the table from foreign intelligence services, some led counterterrorism operations or nuclear nonproliferation programs, while others negotiated treaties or built coalitions in defense of democracy.

Whatever the mission, one constant was our respect for—and reliance on—the integrity, professionalism, and independence of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Together, we helped keep America safe from espionage, terrorism, and transnational crime.

Together, we ensured that more than a dozen presidents had the best intelligence and analysis available to make decisions that shaped the outcome of the Cold War and safeguarded American interests around the world.

It is from that shared legacy of service that we now write in deep concern and solidarity.

The recent removals of seasoned FBI leaders ? —most notably Agents Brian Driscoll, Michael Feinberg, Walter Giardina—are not isolated personnel matters.

They appear part of a broader campaign to dismantle the FBI’s long-standing independence and recast it as a tool of political loyalty.

That such dismissals are reportedly tied to perceived personal disloyalty to former President Donald Trump is profoundly alarming.

The elevation of unqualified political loyalists, such as Kash Patel and Dan Bongino—whose resumes do not meet the basic standards for leadership of the world’s premier law enforcement agency—makes the pattern unmistakable. It is not about reform. It is about control. The aim, it seems, is to transform the FBI from a respected, constitutionally grounded investigative service into a personal enforcement arm of a political figure.

We have seen these dynamics abroad—leaders who demand loyalty from security services not to the law, but to themselves. These regimes do not end well. The FBI has long been a bulwark against such corruption: an institution where rule of law and civil liberties are held in balance with the demands of national security. Its independence is not a bureaucratic feature; it is a democratic necessity.

To our friends and colleagues in the Bureau, past and present: we recognize the pressure you are under. We honor your service and the sacrifices you’ve made—quietly, honorably, often without recognition. And we want you to know: we stand with you.

Your integrity matters. Your courage matters. The nation is watching, and will be inspired by the FBI. And history will remember.

BOTTOMLINE

A group of former FBI, intelligence, diplomatic, and national security officials, organized under the banner of "The Steady State," has indeed released an open letter criticizing FBI Director Kash Patel for what they describe as a politically motivated "purge" of career agents and officials within the bureau.

The letter, signed by dozens of ex-officials, warns that these actions undermine national security, erode institutional independence, and could lead to authoritarian-style control over law enforcement, stating phrases like "these regimes do not end well."

This comes amid reports of abrupt firings, including high-ranking figures such as Brian Driscoll (former acting head of the FBI) and other senior agents who had previously resisted pressures from the Trump administration or were involved in investigations related to January 6 or Russian election interference.

The purge reportedly began shortly after Patel's confirmation and has accelerated, with estimates suggesting at least two dozen special agents in charge and several executive assistant directors have been forced out or placed on leave.

Whistleblower accounts, including those shared by former FBI agent Kyle Seraphin, indicate that Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino are targeting individuals perceived as disloyal or involved in past actions against Trump allies.

Earlier FOIA-released emails from Patel's time at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) suggest a pattern of using positions to settle political scores, including efforts to declassify documents related to "Deep State" activities.

Reactions to the letter and purge are sharply divided along partisan lines:

Critics' View (from far left-leaning and centrist sources ): Outlets like MSNBC, Mediaite, and Daily Mail portray the firings as a dangerous erosion of FBI impartiality, potentially making the U.S. more vulnerable to threats by removing experienced but pro-Democrat FBI personnel amid heightened risks from foreign adversaries.

Supporters' View (from right-leaning sources): Conservative media like Fox News, WorldNetDaily (WND), and The Gateway Pundit frame the letter as evidence of "Deep State" panic , suggesting the signatories are themselves corrupt or anti-Trump partisans upset about losing influence.

They view the purge as a necessary "long-overdue" cleanup to root out weaponization against conservatives, pointing to past FBI actions like the Russia probe (recently declassified as "manufactured") and firings under criminal Biden as hypocrisy.

Overall, while the letter represents a broad coalition of former officials from both parties concerned about institutional integrity, conservative responses dismiss it as sour grapes from those who benefited from the status quo.

This situation highlights deep divisions over the FBI's criminally driven role in a polarized political landscape, with risks to operational effectiveness if experienced staff continue to depart en masse.

