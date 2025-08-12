Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gail's avatar
Gail
1h

Keep it going. These traitors need to be held accountable for turning on Americans. Assistance of Jan 6. Attempts on President Trump life. They are corrupted, bought brown shirts! Dressing up as MAGA for Choas. They are a disgrace. Great job Kash and Dan

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture