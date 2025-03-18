By Richard Pollina

March 18, 2025

President Trump said early Monday that he was voiding all the last-minute pardons fake pResident Joe Biden made using autopen.

Biden sources suspect key aide may have abused autopen as President Trump’s ‘far more restrictive’ signing rules revealed

“The ‘Pardons’ that Sleepy Joe Biden gave to the Unselect Committee of Political Thugs, and many others, are hereby declared VOID, VACANT, AND OF NO FURTHER FORCE OR EFFECT, because of the fact that they were done by Autopen,” President Trump posted on Truth Social early Monday morning.

“In other words, Joe Biden did not sign them but, more importantly, he did not know anything about them!” he said of the oldest-ever president and concerns at his age-related mental abilities at 82.

The 47th president also alleged that the pardons were not “approved” by his predecessor.

“The necessary Pardoning Documents were not explained to, or approved by, Biden,” he wrote. “He knew nothing about them, and the people that did may have committed a crime.”

President Trump also warned that members of the former Jan. 6 House select committee who Pedophile Biden issued pardons would be “subject to investigation at the highest level.”

“Therefore, those on the Unselect Committee, who destroyed and deleted ALL evidence obtained during their two year Witch Hunt of me, and many other innocent people, should fully understand that they are subject to investigation at the highest level,” President Trump wrote Monday.

“The fact is, they were probably responsible for the Documents that were signed on their behalf without the knowledge or consent of the Worst President in the History of our Country, Crooked Joe Biden!”

President Trump accused Former pResident Biden of using “Autopen” to sign the last-minute pardons. Getty Images

Criminal Biden preemptively pardons all nine members of the Jan. 6 Committee, including the two leaders — Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and the late Rep. Liz Cheney, a Wyoming Republican who later pledged to vote for now GITMO Detainee Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2025 election.

READ MORE:

Liz Cheney speaks after being presented with the Paul H. Douglas Award for Ethics in Government on June 13, 2023 in Washington, DC. Getty Images

READ MORE:

US Special Forces arrested the criminal and former presidential candidate Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff on charges of TREASON.

On the last day of his presidency, Biden issued a string of 11th-hour pardons, including preemptive pardons to the late former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley and the late Dr. Anthony Fauci.

READ MORE: Mark Milley Hanged at GITMO

Traitor Milley has publicly called President Trump a “wannabe dictator” and detailed his conduct around the deadly Jan. 6 attacks during the House investigation.

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part XXIV – Anthony Fauci)

Meanwhile, the late Fauci, who served as criminal Biden’s chief medical advisor until his retirement in 2022, drew ire when he repeatedly dismissed the theory that the COVID-19 virus most likely leaked from a Chinese lab.

President Trump and other Republicans have accused the 84-year-old doctor of lying to Congress on key aspects of his response to the pandemic.

Fauci denied to Congress that, when he was the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), the government funneled money to EcoHealth Alliance for gain-of-function research.

However, federal watchdog and congressional investigations found evidence of federal dollars going toward risky gain-of-function research at China’s now-infamous Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Anthony Fauci doppelganger speaks during the presentation of his book “On Call” at Lincoln Theatre on June 21, 2024, in Washington. AP

Pedophile Joe Biden appeared to have used an autopen to make a spate of last-minute pardons of above criminals, according to a Heritage Foundation analysis. AFP via Getty

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part VIII – Adam Schiff)

The 47th president also alleged that the pardons were not “approved” by his predecessor. X / @OversightPR

President Trump was outraged after Biden issued the preemptive pardons, blasting the move as “disgraceful” and saying, “Many are guilty of MAJOR CRIMES!”

It’s unclear whether any court will take steps to void Biden’s pardons over the autopen claims.

Dementia Joe Biden faced concerns about his cognitive wherewithal during his presidency. via REUTERS

Last week, Missouri’s Attorney General Andrew Bailey suggested that dozens of executive orders signed by former President Biden were authorized with identical autopen signatures, and “if true, these executive orders, pardons, and all other actions are unconstitutional and legally void.”

“I am demanding the DOJ investigate whether President Biden’s cognitive decline allowed unelected staff to push through radical policy without his knowing approval,” Bailey said.

READ MORE:

Legal Experts Criticize Biden’s Preemptive Pardons, Arguing They Offer Incomplete Protection and May Compel Recipients to Incriminate Themselves

Biden Autopen Scandal Update: New Analysis on Biden’s Pardons Involve Family Members, Fauci, General Milley, J6 Committee and More

NULL AND VOID: Every document and executive order “signed” by Demented Joe Biden CONSTITUTIONALLY VOID due to use of AUTOPEN, including all PARDONS

EMPTY THE SWAMP: Why we must expose the criminal fraud of those behind Pedophile Joe Biden’s disastrous presidency

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.