By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

June 13, 2025

The US Navy Judge Advocate General’s Corps at Camp Blaz, Guam, ended the life of former federal election chairperson Ellen Weintraub Friday morning.

As reported last week, Weintraub was found guilty by a military tribunal and sentenced to hang for having committed election fraud and treason in 2020 and 2024.

Immediately following her tribunal, Weintraub had been returned to her cell, where she shrieked so loud that detainees in adjoining cells must have thought she was being tortured.

She howled hauntingly as if possessed, beat her fists against the door until her knuckles were bloody and bruised, and screamed menacingly, “Get me out of here; somebody do something. I don’t belong here” until she fried her vocal cords and collapsed in the corner of the cell with her hands holding her face. She refused food, accusing her jailors of trying to poison her.

“Why would we do that? In case you didn’t get the memo, you hang in a couple of days,” a guard had told her.

She claimed to have seen “particles” in water and juice served at mealtime, so instead, she urinated in a paper cup and drank from it, only to vomit moments afterward.

The foul bitch, a Camp Blaz source told RRN, had even slid her fingers up her rear to dig out feces and put her fingers to her lips as though she were sampling a meal foreign to her.

On her final day in captivity, she begged for leniency and said she would snitch on every person she had ever known who tampered with voting machines or shredded paper ballots.

“It’s too late for that,” Admiral Wilson had said to her Monday morning as two Marines wielding M27 rifles escorted her to the gallows and nudged her to the platform where the hangman was tinkering with the rope soon to be placed around Weintraub’s neck.

As is customary, Admiral Wilson asked her if she had any last words to speak.

“There’s no way out of this?” she asked.

“No,” Admiral Wilson said.

Weintraub suddenly burst into song, singing lyrics to Miley Cyrus’ “The Climb.”

“There’s always gonna be another mountain, I’m always gonna wanna make it move, always gonna be an uphill battle,” she began, but was suddenly silenced as the hangman gagged her mouth and slipped a cloth sack over her head.

“Enough of that,” Admiral Wilson said.

Three minutes later, Weintraub was dead, hanging limp and motionless.