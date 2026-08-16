By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

August 17, 2026

A Deep Stater who had been held in pretrial confinement at GITMO for over a year died from pneumonia complications at Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay on August 7, Real Raw News has learned.

As reported in August 2025, White Hats nabbed lunatic leftist Nina Jankowicz, former administrator of disgraced criminal pResident Biden’s ephemeral Disinformation Governance Board, outside a posh D.C. bar.

Soon after, she was arraigned on charges of abetting the enemy, seditious conspiracy, and treason and sent to Camp Delta pending a military tribunal.

READ MORE: Military Arrests Nina Jankowicz, former executive director of the criminal Joe Biden’s short-lived Disinformation Governance Board

According to GITMO sources, Jankowicz’ health began deteriorating shortly after arriving at Camp Delta.

She was inclined to engage in prolonged hunger strikes, some lasting 30 days, and sporadic bouts of self-harm, a source said.

She purportedly refused meals because GITMO didn’t serve vegan cuisine. Our source said Jankowicz was a “situational vegan” and consumed beef when hunger pains became too intolerable to bear.

“It was bullshit,” our source said. The night she was arrested, she was chowing down on a juicy tomahawk steak. She still lost a lot of weight, maybe 30 pounds, in a year. She’d also intentionally hurt herself to get out of GITMO and to the hospital.”

On two occasions, he added, Jankowicz concussed herself by charging headfirst into a cell wall, splitting open her forehead and knocking herself unconscious.

Both times, MPs brought her to the hospital, where she was stitched up and put under temporary observation. She refused psychiatric counseling and was uncommunicative with hospital staff.

In February 2026, she deliberately broke two fingers.

“The crazy act,” our source said. “It’s endemic here. They think if they act bonkers, we’ll rule them unfit to stand trial and let’em go. Well, that doesn’t happen, not here.

Asked whether Jankowicz’s seemingly indefinite detainment violated her Sixth Amendment right to a speedy trial, he said, “The people are here as detainees, as enemy combatants—they’re not accorded, and sure don’t deserve, the inalienable rights you and me have.”

In late July, Jankowicz complained of breathing difficulties and was again taken to the hospital. Physicians diagnosed her with strep throat and bacterial bronchitis and prescribed antibiotics, as well as an inhaler.

Staff opted to quarantine her at the hospital to prevent an outbreak.

Despite taking antibiotics, her condition worsened, and on August 3 imaging scans revealed bacterial AND viral pneumonia in her right lung.

Doctors switched her prescription from doxycycline to the more potent levofloxacin, but her illness didn’t abate. To the contrary, her fever spiked to 104.6, and the pneumonia had spread to her left lung; her lungs were drowning in fluid.

A virologist reviewed her medical history and made a startling observation: Jankowicz was a hypochondriac and had been overprescribed antibiotics and other medications since she was 16 years old.

She’d been prescribed so many pills that her bathroom medicine cabinet must’ve been better stocked than a small-town pharmacy, our source said.

Even more noteworthy, Jankwicz had been given 15 COVID-19 booster shots between December 2020 and May 2025.

“She swallowed so many antibiotics her body became resistant, and God only knows what those clot shots did to her,” our source said.

“They intubated her on August 4. She couldn’t breathe on her own. But that wasn’t enough to keep her alive.”

On August 7, Jankowicz’s heart stopped, and she flatlined. Her body weighed only 86 pounds at the time of death, our source said.

“I shouldn’t feel sympathy for Deep Staters, but that’s a shitty way to go,” our source said.

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