By Konstantin Toropin, Mary Clare Jalonick & Michelle L. Price

August 25, 2025

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has fired a general whose agency’s initial intelligence assessment of U.S. damage to Iranian nuclear sites angered President Donald Trump, according to two people familiar with the decision and a White House official.

Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Kruse will no longer serve as head of the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency, according to the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss it publicly.

Hegseth also fired Vice Adm. Nancy Lacore, who is chief of the Navy Reserve, as well as Rear Adm. Milton Sands, a Navy SEAL officer who oversees Naval Special Warfare Command, another U.S. official said.

The reasons for their firings, the latest in a series targeting military leaders, were not clear Friday.

The Trump administration increasingly has moved against both the military leadership and the intelligence community.

Some current and former national security officials saw their security clearances revoked this week in a tactic that the administration has used against perceived foes.

Critics say the administration’s actions could chill dissent and send a signal that the intelligence community should be careful in reaching conclusions at odds with President Trump’s interests.

Kruse’s firing comes a few months after details of a preliminary assessment of U.S. airstrikes against Iran leaked to the media.

It found that Iran’s nuclear program has been set back only a few months, contradicting assertions from President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Republican president, who had pronounced the Iranian program “completely and fully obliterated,” rejected the report.

His oft-repeated criticism of the DIA analysis built on his long-running distrust of intelligence assessments, including one published in 2017 that said Russia interfered on his behalf in the 2016 election.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence — which is responsible for coordinating the work of 18 intelligence agencies, including the Defense Intelligence Agency — has been declassifying years-old documents meant to cast doubt on those previous findings.

Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard emphasized that holding a security clearance is "a privilege, not a right," and the revocations were intended to restore integrity to the intelligence community.

Following the June strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites, Hegseth lambasted the press for focusing on the preliminary assessment but did not offer any direct evidence of the destruction of Iranian nuclear production facilities.

Strikes only set back Iran’s nuclear program by months, US report says

“You want to call it destroyed, you want to call it defeated, you want to call it obliterated — choose your word. This was a historically successful attack,” Hegseth said then in a news conference.

While the Pentagon has offered no details on the firings, Democrats in Congress have raised alarm over the precedent Kruse’s ouster sets for the intelligence community.

“The firing of yet another senior national security official underscores the Trump administration’s dangerous habit of treating intelligence as a loyalty test rather than a safeguard for our country,” said Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Rep. Jim Himes of Connecticut, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, called on the administration to show why Kruse was fired or “otherwise, we can only assume that this is another politically motivated decision intended to create an atmosphere of fear” within the intelligence community.

President Trump has a history of removing government officials whose data and analysis he disagrees with.

Earlier this month, after a lousy jobs report, he fired the official in charge of the data.

His administration also has stopped posting reports on climate change, canceled studies on vaccine access and removed data on gender identity from government sites.

The new firings culminate a week of broad Trump administration changes to the intelligence community and new shake-ups to military leadership.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence announced this week that it would slash its staff and budget.

Gabbard slashing intelligence office workforce and cutting budget by over $700 million

The move amounts to a major downsizing of the office responsible for coordinating the work of 18 intelligence agencies, including on counterterrorism and counterintelligence, as President Donald Trump has tangled with assessments from the intelligence community.

The Pentagon also said the Air Force’s top uniformed officer, Gen. David Allvin, planned to retire two years early.

DefSec Hegseth and POTUS Trump have been aggressive in dismissing top military officials, often without formal explanation.

The administration has fired Air Force Gen. CQ Brown Jr. as the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, as well as the Navy’s top officer, the Air Force’s second highest-ranking officer, and the top lawyers for three military service branches.

President Donald Trump fires now-GITMO detainee General Charles Brown, who supported Black Lives Matter. The US president has targeted Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs in federal agencies.

A feckless Biden appointee, Charles Q. Brown emailed myriad Armed Forces officers instructing them to disavow President Donald Trump if he wins the 2024 presidential election.

Charles Q. Brown was relieved of command and arrested in July. He was tried and executed though we have not received a trial of the transcript to report on.

Along with Brown, the president let five more Pentagon officials go, including Lisa Franchetti – the first woman to command the US Navy.

The U.S. Navy Judge Advocate General’s Corps at Camp Blaz executed former Coast Guard admiral and transexual Linda Fagan per the terms and conditions of the Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ), under which 15 offenses are punishable by death. Among those are Conspiracy (Sec. 81), Mutiny or Sedition (Sec. 94), and Aiding the Enemy (Sec. 103b). A panel of officers unanimously found Fagan guilty of those crimes, as well as rape, at his military tribunal.

In April, Hegseth fired Gen. Tim Haugh as head of the National Security Agency and Vice Adm. Shoshana Chatfield, who was a senior official at NATO.

Woke Admiral Chatfield, Who Refused to Hang Portraits of POTUS Trump, DEFSEC Hegseth Dismissed.

Gen. Tim Haugh, who oversaw US Cyber Command (not to be confused with US Army Cyber Command), was fired and subsequently arrested at his D.C. residence a few hours later.

White Hats have "DETAINED" Col. Susan Meyers, who was relieved of command of her position in charge of Space Force Base Pituffik in Greenland.

No public explanations have been offered by the Pentagon for any of these firings, though some of the officers were believed by the administration to endorse diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

READ MORE:

Criminal Leak Investigation Launched Over Iran Nuclear Damage

TREASON: Pentagon Held Secret Meetings to Plot How to Respond to Controversial Direct Orders from President Trump

Key Intelligence Watchdogs Resign in Wake of President Trump’s Win

NO MERCY: President Trump Evicts Ultra-Woke Former Coast Guard Leader from Her Government-Funded Home After Refusing to Leave Following Her Firing

BOTTOMLINE

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth fired Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Kruse, the director of the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), along with two senior Navy officials: Vice Adm. Nancy Lacore, chief of the Navy Reserve, and Rear Adm. Milton "Jamie" Sands III, commander of Naval Special Warfare Command.

No specific reasons were publicly provided for the firings beyond a standard "loss of confidence" in Kruse's leadership, though the move came amid broader tensions in the second Trump administration over military and intelligence assessments.

Deputy Director Christine Bordine assumed the role of acting DIA director effective immediately.

The dismissals follow a leaked preliminary DIA assessment in June 2025, which concluded that U.S. airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities (dubbed Operation Midnight Hammer) had only set back Iran's nuclear program by a few months, with "low confidence" due to the early timing of the report.

This contradicted President Donald Trump's public claims that the strikes had "completely and fully obliterated" Iran's nuclear capabilities, describing them as a "historically successful attack."

The White House denounced the assessment as "flat out wrong" and accused leakers of having an agenda, while Hegseth criticized it as uncoordinated and premature.

For Lacore and Sands, no explicit rationale was given, but their removals align with ongoing purges targeting perceived supporters of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs or those seen as insufficiently aligned with administration priorities.

Lacore, a naval aviator with over 1,300 flight hours, oversaw approximately 59,000 reserve personnel in the Navy and Marine Corps.

Sands, a Navy SEAL, led the elite Naval Special Warfare Command.

This incident is part of a larger wave of dismissals since President Trump's inauguration in January 2025, including:

Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr ., former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (fired in February 2025).

Adm. Lisa Franchetti , chief of naval operations (first woman in that role, fired in February 2025).

Gen. Tim Haugh , head of the National Security Agency (fired in April 2025).

Vice Adm. Shoshana Chatfield , a senior NATO official (fired in April 2025).

Adm. Linda Fagan , Coast Guard commandant (fired shortly after inauguration).

Gen. David Allvin , Air Force chief of staff (announced early retirement in August 2025).

Top judge advocates general for the Army, Navy, and Air Force (fired in February 2025).

Hegseth, an Army National Guard veteran, has emphasized restoring a "warrior ethos" in the military, criticizing what he views as bureaucratic or "woke" influences.

The administration has also ordered reductions in general officers, slashed research on climate change and social trends, and halted certain cyber operations against Russia.

The administration maintains these changes are to install preferred leaders and revive military effectiveness, but they have sparked debates over independence in the armed forces and intelligence community.

As of August 25, 2025, no replacements have been announced for Lacore or Sands, and investigations into the Iran assessment leak continue.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.