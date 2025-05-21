By OSHEEN YADAV

May 21, 2025

Ziploc, the popular brand of food bags and containers used by over 200 million Americans, is now at the center of a troubling health controversy.

A class-action lawsuit filed in California accuses the maker of Ziploc, of misleading consumers about the safety of its microwave-safe bags and containers.

The complaint alleges that the plastic in Ziploc products may release harmful microplastics, potentially exposing millions to toxins over time.

Microplastics are tiny plastic fragments—less than 5 millimeters in size—linked to cancer, cardiovascular disease, and reproductive problems.

These particles can enter our food, water, and even the air as plastic products break down.

The 51-page lawsuit claims that Ziploc bags and containers, marketed as 'Microwave Safe' and suitable for freezer use, fail to warn consumers that the products may release microplastics when used as intended.

The complaint specifically mentions Ziploc Freezer Bags, Slider Freezer Bags, Slider Storage Bags, and Ziploc Containers.

'The 'Microwave Safe' and 'Freezer' labels create a false sense of security,' the lawsuit states.

'The company omits crucial information that these products release microplastics when microwaved or frozen as directed.'

Millions of American use the food bags, sparking fears that they are being exposed to cancer-causing microplastics.

The lawsuit argues that this omission isn't just misleading, but it means the products fail at their basic purpose.

'The products fail to provide a reliable method for food storage and preparation without exposing users to material risk,' the complaint states.

Filed by California resident Linda Cheslow, the suit claims that the containers labeled 'Microwave Safe' and 'Freezer' are made from polyethylene and polypropylene.

Polyethylene and polypropylene are common types of plastic that can break down into microplastics, and both are used in food packaging.

'Scientific and medical evidence shows these materials release microplastics when microwaved or frozen—making them fundamentally unsafe for those uses,' the lawsuit claims.

'Because of the defendant's false claims, people have unknowingly exposed themselves and their families to harmful microplastics during everyday kitchen activities.'

The lawsuit accuses S.C. Johnson of violating consumer trust by marketing food-safe containers while hiding known health risks.

'The company exploits consumer expectations by failing to disclose that its products release microplastics into food when microwaved or frozen,' the complaint adds.

It also claims that Ziploc bags labeled 'Microwave Safe' can release up to 4.22 million microplastic and 2.11 billion nanoplastic particles per square centimeter of plastic within just three minutes of microwave heating.

The 'Freezer' label, the suit says, misleads consumers into thinking the products are safe for low-temperature food storage without risk.

The complaint further cites studies showing a 50 percent increase in microplastics found in brain samples from 2016 to 2024, suggesting these particles accumulate in the body over time.

Polypropylene microplastics were also found in bone marrow, indicating they can penetrate deep into human tissues.

Scientists found that human brain samples contained between seven and 30 times more microplastics than livers or kidneys, with higher levels reported in individuals with dementia.

Both liver and brain samples from 2024 showed significantly more microplastics than those from 2016.

S.C. Johnson responded with a statement denying the allegations: 'We believe Ziploc products are safe when used as directed and that these claims are without merit.'

Rubbermaid, another major brand named in related concerns, is also facing criticism as toxicologists highlight issues with heat-related plastic breakdown and chemical leakage.

In the lawsuit against S.C. Johnson, the plaintiff argues that the class should include all consumers nationwide who purchased the products within the statute of limitations.

The complaint requests that the last four years be used to define this period for California consumers.

Plastic food containers have long been popular in American homes because they are affordable, convenient, and durable. However, public opinion is shifting as more research links plastic exposure to serious health risks.

Class members who join the lawsuit are eligible to receive an equal share of any settlement.

There is growing pressure on the Food and Drug Administration to update its standards for microwave-safe labeling.

Critics say current regulations are outdated and don’t adequately address long-term chemical exposure or how these products are actually used.

