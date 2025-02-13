By Sean Adl-Tabatabai

February 13, 2025

Democrat Pastor Steve Caudle publicly called for his congregation to assassinate Trump in response to the President placing Elon Musk in charge of exposing Democratic corruption within the government.

WATCH: Charlie Kirk on X: "Tennessee preacher Dr. Steve Caudle appears to call for violence against Elon Musk while spreading a rabid form of misinformation about DOGE: “Sometimes the devil will act so ugly that you have no other choice but to get violent and fight." Disgraceful. https://t.co/5KK3K2yHkN" / X

Minister says 'there will be conflict' and 'sometimes violence is necessary.'

“In this nation, I worry that we are on the verge of bloodshed. This is an attempt to take us back to a day that we do not want to go, and we will not go. Therefore there will be conflict. I pray that the peace of God will win out and overcome the madness that is attempting to take over this nation,” Caudle said.

“I’ll say to you, beloved, no one likes violence, but sometimes violence is necessary,” the pastor continued. “When Elon Musk forces his way into the United States Treasury and threatens to steal your personal information and your social security check, there is the possibility of violence.”

“Sometimes the Devil will act so ugly that you have NO CHOICE but to get violent and fight!” he added. “Well, someone might say, Reverend, you shouldn’t be talking about violence, this isn’t the Christian thing to do. Well, I will say why not talk this way because Jesus did.”

The statement comes on the heels of several prominent Democrat politicians also calling for Americans to take to the streets and “fight” back against the Trump administration.

Congressional Democrats held a press conference on Tuesday where several lawmakers rallied their left-wing base to “fight” the Trump administration in the streets after Elon Musk was given access to the Treasury Department’s Bureau of the Fiscal Service.

The corrupt politicians are triggered that President Donald Trump and Musk are showing the American people how their tax dollars have been used to weaponize the government and media against them.

Issuing a call to physical action from outside the U.S. Treasury Department, Rep. LaMonica McIver, (N.J.) shouted, “We will not take this! We will fight back! Goddammit, shut down the city! We are at war!“

Marxists resort back to their violent revolutionary tactics. The left is cornered and afraid after losing 2024 election.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (Mass.) screamed, “We will see you in the courts, in Congress, in the streets! Elon Musk is a Nazi nepo baby, a godless lawless billionaire!”

Rep. John Garamendi (Calif.) also urged Democrats to “take to the streets” and “fight back,” saying, “We must resist every motion, every action by Musk and Trump to shut down this government. We have to do that. You’re here today, you’ve gotta be in the street tomorrow!”

Rep. Edward Markey of Massachusetts said, “We are going to stand and fight! Those revolutionaries, they go knocked down, but they got up and fought. The abolitionists, they got knocked down, but they got up and fought. The suffragettes, they got knocked down, but they got up and fought. And right now, all across America, people are knocked down, but they are going to get up and fight the dictator of Donald Trump and his henchman Elon Musk. We cannot allow this unlawful, unfair and unconstitutional act to stand. We are going to stand and fight, fight, fight!”

Racist Texas Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett told the Trump administration, “We are gonna be in your face, we are gonna be on your asses and we are gonna make sure you understand what Democracy looks like… So, let me tell you something Mr. Trump. You gone’ learn a few lessons from us. And Imma be the first one. You and your little friend off a Twitter. Y’all about ta find out, alright?” [sic]

Corrupt Rep. Maxine Waters (Calif.) lashed out against Musk, telling him, “Nobody elected your ass!” and declaring, “You got another thing coming, we’re gonna stop you right now… We have got to be prepared to be out here no matter how cold it is, no matter if it’s the rain, no matter if it’s snowing, we’ve got to be here.”

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.) similarly called for violence during a press conference last week attacking President Trump’s criticisms of DEI programs.

Jeffries urged angry leftists upset over the MAGA agenda to “fight in the streets.”

Now, the same politicians are mobilizing radical leftists to “fight” in “the streets” against “dictator Trump.”

Is America set to witness riots that make the 2020 BLM “Summer of Rage” look like child’s play?

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.