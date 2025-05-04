Democrats Fear “The Storm” Will Take Place on President Trump’s Birthday
Besides 6,400 soldiers and a cavalcade of military hardware will parade from Arlington, Virginia, to the National Mall to celebrate the president’s 79th birthday.
By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News
May 4, 2025
White Hats at U.S. Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER) have intercepted telephone calls between Democratic Congresspeople advising one another to avoid Washington, D.C., on June 14—President Donald J. Trump’s birthday and the day 6,400 soldiers and a cavalcade of military hardware will parade from Arlington, Virginia, to the National Mall.
Besides troops, 150 vehicles—including tanks and Bradley Fighting Vehicles–and 50 helicopters will be present to celebrate the president’s 79th birthday.
Some Democrats, however, believe that President Trump has an ulterior agenda behind summoning a substantial, overwhelming show of force to the nation’s capital: to apprehend and imprison senators, house representatives, and the horde of activist judges who live and work in the greater D.C. area.
On Thursday, ARCYBER monitored a conversation between Chuck Schumer’s chief of staff, Michael Lynch, and Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, on which Lynch said,
“It’s legit. Army’s confirmed it. Nothing like this has ever been done and Chuck will be far, far away from Washington just in case Trump’s making his move. We’re informing everyone to give D.C. a wide berth; otherwise, we might never see daylight again.”
“He can’t do that,” AOC replied. “It’s illegal, and the people wouldn’t stand behind him, only his magots.”
“Doesn’t matter if we think it’s legal or not or constitutional. Trump’s been wanting this since 2016, and now it could actually happen. Don’t chance it,” Lynch said.
“I’m not going to be there anyway, but I’ll pass the word along,” AOC said.
Also on Thursday, ARCYBER listened in on a call between New York House Representatives Hakeem Jeffries and Laura Gillan.
“Trump’s made himself judge, jury, and executioner. His parade is a pretense for a roundup. No parade needs 6,000 militants and Apache and Blackhawk helicopters. Heed my advice: Be at least 100 miles from Washington,” Jeffries told her.
“Isn’t it our job to stand against him, to stop him,” Gillan said.
“Be real. How will you stop an armed invasion and Army Rangers fast-roping from helicopters? There’s a time and place for everything, and this won’t be the time or place. D.C. used to be ours, our enclave, but won’t be again until 2028. Protect yourself, Laura, no one else will,” Jefferies said.
According to an ARCYBER source, New Jersey Senator Cory Booker made over 200 phone calls this weekend imploring colleagues to flee Washington 48 hours before the parade and return only after House Minority Whip Katherine Clark texted “all clear” to all Democratic Congresspeople.
On one call, Booker told Maryland Senator Angela Alsobrooks to pack a bag and head for the bills, because Trump would likely target “Black and Hispanic lawmakers first.”
“Anyone living within 50 miles of D.C. is in grave danger. Get out of town, I am,” he told her.
Although RRN has no conclusive proof that “The Storm” will occur on Trump’s birthday, a few weeks ago, a White Hat source told us a “reckoning” would take place on June 14. That source, though, refused to elaborate on what that meant.
I wish they would round up all those traitors cuz anyone trying to have a parallel government with secret government meetings especially by ex criminals so called presidents that did more to harm our Great Republic that is why he’s the only president who didn’t leave dc for a reason ‼️So I hope they round up all the traitors and the demoncrats are the real domestic terrorist group‼️‼️‼️🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Why they think where they are hiding would matter in any way, shape or form is beyond me. Criminal congresspeople, judges and Deep State employees are not going to be safe anywhere. They keep saying that things will be all right in 2028. That would only be true if their coup came in 2028. They are not going to be elected except through massive electoral fraud… a polite term for a coup.