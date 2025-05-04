Tuzara Post Newsletter

Cheramie III
3h

I wish they would round up all those traitors cuz anyone trying to have a parallel government with secret government meetings especially by ex criminals so called presidents that did more to harm our Great Republic that is why he’s the only president who didn’t leave dc for a reason ‼️So I hope they round up all the traitors and the demoncrats are the real domestic terrorist group‼️‼️‼️🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

John R. Grout
33m

Why they think where they are hiding would matter in any way, shape or form is beyond me. Criminal congresspeople, judges and Deep State employees are not going to be safe anywhere. They keep saying that things will be all right in 2028. That would only be true if their coup came in 2028. They are not going to be elected except through massive electoral fraud… a polite term for a coup.

