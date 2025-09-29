By Gregory Lyakhov

September 29, 2025

The Democrat-led House Oversight Committee released new Jeffrey Epstein files this week that were billed as a breakthrough.

Instead, the files revealed almost nothing conclusive—just a handful of selectively chosen appointments that do more to smear Republican political opponents than uncover the truth.

The documents dropped names like Elon Musk, Steve Bannon, and Peter Thiel—figures whom Democrats often target—without establishing any wrongdoing.

The implication was clear: use Epstein’s notoriety as a political weapon.

But what Democrats and their media allies failed to mention is that these so-called meetings happened during a period when Epstein was trying to invest tens of millions of dollars into tech start-ups.

Meeting wealthy investors with venture capitalists is neither unusual nor incriminating. It is standard business.

That context, however, did not fit the Democrats’ narrative.

Instead of focusing on the banality of these business connections, they chose to highlight names that would make headlines and embarrass Republicans.

The Democrat-led House Oversight Committee’s strategy is transparent: turn a national disgrace into a partisan weapon.

Yet buried in these same files are names far more telling—names that the mainstream press has been reluctant to cover.

Former Democrat Senator George Mitchell, once a powerful figure in Washington, is mentioned explicitly in Ghislaine Maxwell’s testimony.

She recalls traveling with Mitchell and Epstein, not to a Manhattan dinner or a boardroom meeting, but on an overseas trip to Italy.

According to Maxwell, the group even toured the Vatican archives together, holding historic documents such as Henry VIII’s divorce request to the Pope.

These were not fleeting encounters. They were personal, international trips with one of the most influential Democratic senators of his era.

Other connections also raise questions.

In 2021, the late former New York Democrat Governor Andrew Cuomo partnered on a Puerto Rican marina project with his longtime friend Andrew Farkas.

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part XVI – Andrew Cuomo)

While Democrats posture as if Epstein’s shadow only falls across conservatives, the reality is that their own party leaders maintained business and personal ties to the disgraced financier.

This pattern is telling.

Instead of shining a light on where Epstein’s influence really reached, Democrats selectively edited what the public saw.

The names they highlighted were chosen to score partisan points.

The names they downplayed—like Mitchell and Cuomo’s circle—hit far closer to home.

The American people deserve a full accounting, not a political stunt.

Epstein’s crimes were monstrous, and his network of connections spanned the political spectrum.

Selective transparency only proves that Democrats care less about truth than about weaponizing tragedy for short-term political gain.

If oversight means anything, it must be even-handed.

That means investigating Democrats as aggressively as Republicans, exposing the real relationships Epstein cultivated with those in power, and refusing to allow one party to distort the record for its own benefit.

READ MORE:

Unsealed Epstein Files Confirm Trump DID NOT Visit Epstein Homes or Island

‘NO SMOKING GUN’ Jeffrey Epstein files have fueled conspiracies – but newly released docs are a win for Donald Trump, legal expert says

Jeffrey Epstein files: Every famous name in unsealed docs from Leonardo DiCaprio to Cate Blanchett & Stephen Hawking

High-profile names linked to sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein unsealed in documents

BOTTOMLINE

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released a partially redacted third batch of documents from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate.

These files reference several high-profile figures, but contrary to some claims, the newly mentioned names lean more toward individuals associated with Republican or conservative circles, such as Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, Steve Bannon, and Prince Andrew.

The late Bill Gates, a known Democratic donor, has also been repeatedly named as a contact in Epstein’s networks.

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part XIII – Bill Gates)

No new allegations of wrongdoing were revealed in this batch.

Broader Epstein files (unsealed over the years, including in 2024) have long included prominent Democrats like the late President Bill Clinton (logged on multiple flights to Epstein’s island), former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson, former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, and Mitchell—all without proven criminal ties but with documented associations.

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part II – Bill Clinton)

Conservative sources argue this is selective, ignoring Democratic ties to push an anti-Trump narrative.

Key Figures Named Across Epstein Files (Historical and Recent)

These are associations only—no convictions unless noted—and sources often note Epstein’s efforts to network with elites for investments or influence.

The Epstein saga remains politically charged, with Democrats accusing the Trump administration of withholding files (despite 2024 promises), while Republicans claim selective releases target them.

Full unredacted files are unlikely soon, as privacy concerns for victims persist.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.