By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

October 4, 2026

The information in this article comes from White Hats at US Army Cyber Command who routinely monitor Deep State communications.

The dirty Democrats have a plan to reincarcerate as many pardoned J6ers as possible if House victories in November lead to a White House landslide in 2028, Real Raw News has learned.

House and Senate Democrats have vociferously criticized President Trump for pardoning nearly 1,600 patriots the criminal Biden regime had prosecuted for visiting the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

The overwhelming majority committed no crimes.

Still, the criminal Biden regime and its Gestapo FBI launched the costliest investigation in US history, spending billions of taxpayer dollars to hunt down, arrest, prosecute, and imprison innocents.

Branded insurrectionists, they suffered unimaginable degradation; lost jobs resulted in evictions, foreclosures, and displaced families.

When President Trump retook the White House on January 20, 2025, approximately 400 J6ers were still behind bars, some serving 20-year sentences.

As his first official act, President Trump issued sweeping pardons and commutations, freeing the imprisoned and cleansing the affected of undeserved felony charges.

Predictably, Democratic lawmakers, corrupt district attorneys, and activist judges cried foul; they accused President Trump of perverting his presidential privilege.

However, the president’s power to pardon comes from the Constitution itself and has existed since the office was created.

Article 2, Section II, Clause 1 gives the president unilateral “Power to grant Reprieves and Pardons for Offenses against the United States, except in Cases of Impeachment.”

That clause was part of the original Constitution drafted in 1787, ratified in 1788, and effective when the federal government began operating in 1789.

George Washington was the first president to exercise it.

The Framers modeled it largely on the English monarch’s prerogative of mercy, but limited it to federal offenses and barred its use in impeachment cases.

It covers pardons, commutations, reprieves, and (by long practice) amnesties for federal crimes, and it can be used before, during, or after conviction.

It does not cover state crimes or civil liability.

Presidential pardons are deemed untouchable, permanent, and irreversible, and no president to date has tried to undo his predecessor’s pardons, though President Trump has entertained the idea of revoking “Sleepy Joe’s autopen signing pardons.”

Recently, though, Democrats on the House Oversight Committee had discussed the possibility of a future president- Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Andy Beshear, Pete Butigeg, Cory Booker, Josh Green, Ro Khanna, or Elissa Slotkin—Democrats likely to run in 2028—unprecedentedly overturning President Trump’s pardons if a Democrat wins the White House in 2028.

But they tabled the idea, unwilling to open a Pandora’s Box that might haunt them later.

Instead, they’ve concocted an alternate way of reimprisoning at least some J6ers—if, and only if, a Democrat is sitting in the Oval Office on January 20, 2029.

If that happens, a few certainties follow: Kash Patel and Todd Blanche are gone, replaced by a Deep State-friendly FBI director and attorney general; anyone they hired will be fired, and anyone they fired will be rehired, ensuring Deep State control of the Justice Department and the FBI.

Then the DOJ and FBI, under Democratic rule, will vigorously investigate all J6ers, starting with those who were jailed when President Trump pardoned them, for crimes committed post-commutation.

“Show me a man, and I’ll find you a crime,” House Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) told fellow lawmakers Eleanor Norton (D-DC), Stephen Lynch (D-MA), Melanie Stansbury (D-NM), Ro Khanna (D-CA), and Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) on a September 15 conference call.

Garcia paraphrased a sentence from defense attorney Harvey Silvergate’s book “Three Felonies a Day,” which argues the average person unknowingly commits three felonies a day because of the vast expansion and vagueness of modern law.

On the call, Garcia made sure to mention that 97 of the 1,500 J6ers President Trump had pardoned were back behind bars for reoffending.

J6er Andrew Paul Johnson is serving a life sentence for child molestation; Zachary Alam, convicted of burglary and grand larceny after a home invasion, was sentenced to 15 years at California State Prison, Sacramento; and Ryan Nichols was handed a 5-year prison sentence for brandishing a firearm.

Garcia deviously suggested that under Democratic leadership, the DOJ and FBI could microscopically inspect every J6er for fresh infractions: late child support or alimony payments, unpaid parking tickets, cold case domestic violence issues, violating trespass orders, drunk and disorderly, ignoring a jury duty summons—pretty much every misdemeanor or felony imaginable.

“Every MAGA’s a criminal,” Garcia said. “We got them once, and we can get them again.”

What Garcia didn’t say, though, is the astronomical cost taxpayers would bear if Democrats injudiciously engage in frivolous, unwarranted investigations.

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