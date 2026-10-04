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Dez's avatar
Dez
Oct 4

Such negative actions should be reciprocated and all those pardoned by an unmanned signature or the demoncrap president himself should also be revisited now like Dr. FoulChi the Covid bioweapon master, and his cabal, being first in the queue.

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GETV News 1's avatar
GETV News 1
Oct 4

We damn well agree 💯👍

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