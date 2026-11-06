By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

November 6, 2026

The day after Democrats vaporized Republicans in the midterm election, Staff Judge Advocate Major General David Bligh at GITMO received an unwanted email from California House Representative Robert Garcia, Ranking Member of the House Oversight Committee, a White Hat source told Real Raw News.

The email, he added, was replete with opaque but unenforceable threats.

For example, Garcia advised Gen. Bligh to “lawyer up” because he and his predecessors would soon face a reckoning with no escape.

Garcia beseeched Gen. Bligh to respond with a list of all United States citizens “Trump’s secret police” had abducted and dragged to GITMO over the last 12 years.

“You are hereby put on notice to retain all correspondence, records, video, and photographs, and to, within ten days of receipt of this email, respond with a list of names of all persons unlawfully arrested and detained at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, to include the names of living prisoners and people you executed on President Trump’s orders,” Garcia wrote.

Moreover, Garcia wrote that he and members of the newly elected Democratic Congress would be traveling to GITMO on January 10, 2027, to liberate any United States citizens unlawfully imprisoned at Camp Delta.

“MAGA is over,” Garcia wrote. “Your kangaroo court tribunals are over. Welcome to a new dawn; we’re in charge now, and your days are numbered.”

“Not the first time the Deep State threatened or attacked us,” our source said.

In December 2022, the late Lloyd Austin sent a threatening letter to General Eric M. Smith’s esteemed predecessor, esteemed Marine Corps General David H. Berger, ordering him to cease all White Hat operations and surrender himself to the also deceased Merrick Garland

READ MORE: White Hats Confirm Criminal Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin Killed in Ukraine

READ MORE: Merrick Garland Executed After Shanking Guard

Gen. Berger had responded appropriately: he shredded the letter.

Days later, Armed Forces—Black Hats—who had sworn fealty to criminal Biden, Austin, and Garland launched a Christmas Day attack on GITMO.

Twenty-two White Hats were killed or wounded but repelled the would-be invaders.

READ MORE: Deep State Strikes GITMO on Christmas

“Gen. Bligh doesn’t respond kindly to threats, either,” our source said.

“If Deep State Democrats try showing up here by boat or plane, they’ll be shot down or blown out of the water. We follow the lawful orders of the commander-in-chief, President Donald J. Trump, not a bunch of woke-ass Dems. They can bring it on if they want, but the only way they’ll leave GITMO is in body bags.”

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