By Sam Meredith

November 21, 2026

Danish lawmakers on Thursday approved a security agreement with U.S. President Donald Trump covering Greenland, seeking to end months of strained diplomatic tensions over the island’s future.

U.S. strikes Greenland deal at UN to expand military presence at Arctic outposts

President Trump and the prime ministers of Denmark and Greenland signed the agreement in September.

It allows Washington to expand its military presence on the island, paving the way for two new bases and the construction of a “Golden Dome” missile defense system.

Denmark open to ‘Golden Dome’ talks after President Trump touts framework Greenland deal

Thursday’s approval follows a protracted period in which President Trump repeatedly threatened to take control of the self-governing Danish territory.

Tensions reached fever pitch in January as the president repeatedly insisted that the U.S. needed Greenland for its national security, at times declining to rule out using military force to acquire it.

A parliamentary tally showed 109 Danish lawmakers unanimously backed the agreement on Thursday, per Reuters.

Greenland’s parliament ratified the deal earlier this month. It is not subject to a vote in the U.S. Senate.

The Danish government can now formally notify the U.S. that both parliaments have consented to complete the ratification process.

The deal supplements an existing 1951 defense agreement.

It also maintains Danish sovereignty and Greenlanders’ right to self-determination.

President Trump’s proposed Golden Dome is a multibillion-dollar initiative designed to shield the U.S. from a range of aerial and missile threats.

It was rolled out in May last year and is often compared with Israel’s “Iron Dome” system.

President Trump’s threats alarmed Greenlanders and other Europeans and opened a rift between the U.S. and NATO, of which Denmark and the U.S. are both members.

Greenland has maintained that it is not for sale, and the European Union earlier this year united to rebuke President Trump.

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BOTTOMLINE

Denmark’s parliament (the Folketing) unanimously ratified a trilateral security agreement with the United States and Greenland by a 109-0 vote (no votes against or abstentions among members present).

Greenland’s parliament (Inatsisartut) had already approved it earlier in November (16-0 with some abstentions).

The deal was signed on September 22, 2026, in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly by President Donald Trump, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, and Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen.

It is an executive agreement that updates and supplements the 1951 Defense of Greenland Agreement (and related arrangements).

It does not require U.S. Senate approval and takes effect once Denmark notifies the U.S. by diplomatic note that the parliamentary processes are complete.⁠

Expanded U.S. military access : The U.S. can modernize and expand activities at the existing Pituffik Space Base ; establish new “defense areas” at Narsarsuaq (south) and Mestersvig (east), with details to be agreed; and potentially add further defense areas by mutual consent. It also grants broad rights of access, overflight, landing, and movement (including undersea) in Greenland and its territorial waters, plus accelerated processes for unmanned installations.

Missile defense : Explicit permission for a “Golden Dome” missile defense system .

Restrictions on adversaries : Only NATO members (and partners/EU in certain cases) can establish military installations or a persistent military presence.

Sovereignty and self-determination : Explicitly reaffirms Danish sovereignty over Greenland and Greenlanders’ right to self-determination. If Greenland becomes independent, Denmark and Greenland must ensure it remains in NATO and assumes the relevant defense obligations under the agreement.

Other elements: Emphasis on NATO’s role in the Arctic, counter-espionage cooperation, benefits for Greenlandic society (e.g., preferential contracting where possible), and no expiration date.

In short, the deal substantially expands and clarifies U.S. military access while formally preserving Danish sovereignty and Greenland’s self-determination rights, aiming to close a significant NATO-internal dispute.

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