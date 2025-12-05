By AG Staff

December 6, 2025

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins says she will be moving to stop federal funding to 21 non-compliant states that have refused to provide data from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

In February, the Trump administration had asked all states to provide their SNAP data to the federal government as part of the administration’s efforts to root out waste and fraud in the welfare program.

29 mostly Republican-led states provided the data and revealed 500,000 cases of duplicate benefits, as well as 186,000 deceased individuals’ Social Security numbers in use.

But 21 mostly Democrat-led states, including California, Minnesota and New York, have dug in their heels and refused to provide the information, citing concerns over privacy.

Secretary Rollins told reporters that if a state refuses to share data on criminal use of SNAP benefits, “it won’t get a dollar of federal SNAP administrative funding.”

Rollins said that cooperation is needed from all states in order to root out fraud in the SNAP program and that action is impending for those states that refuse to provide names and immigration status of aid recipients.

Speaking at a Cabinet meeting Tuesday, Rollins said, “We asked for all the states for the first time to turn over their data to the federal government to let the USDA partner with them to root out this fraud, to make sure that those who really need food stamps are getting them, but also to ensure that the American taxpayer is protected.”

Rollins accused criminal pResident Joe Biden of trying to “buy an election” by ramping up food stamp funding by 40% last year.

Roughly 42 million recipients currently use SNAP benefits to help buy their groceries, at an annual cost to taxpayers of nearly $100 billion a year.

READ MORE:

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to Require SNAP Recipients to Reapply in Move to Halt Fraud and Abuse

Trump administration cites widespread misuse of SNAP as funding lapses during shutdown

Food Banks Hire Armed Security Ahead of Possible Food Stamp Riots

JAG Arrests Nasty, Vicious, un-American USDA Inspector General Phyllis “Fong” After She Gets Kicked Out of Office

BOTTOMLINE

USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins has threatened to withhold federal administrative funds for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, commonly known as food stamps) from approximately 21 to 22 mostly Democratic-led states (and potentially the District of Columbia) that have refused to comply with a request for data on SNAP recipients.

The USDA requested personal data on SNAP recipients—including names, immigration status, Social Security numbers, birth dates, and home addresses—to investigate and combat fraud, waste, abuse, overpayments, duplicate benefits, and ineligible non-citizens receiving aid.

States that complied (29 mostly Republican-led) reportedly uncovered instances of fraud, such as benefits going to deceased individuals or using invalid Social Security numbers.

Non-Compliant States refusing to provide the data include Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Washington, and Wisconsin.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.