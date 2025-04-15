By Naveen Athrappully

April 15, 2025

Numerous illegal immigrants with terrorist or criminal links who entered the United States under the previous administration received several government benefits, according to the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

“Under the Biden administration, it was routine for Border Patrol to admit aliens into the United States with no legal status and minimal screening,” DOGE said in an April 11 post on social media platform X.

According to the post, which was republished by the White House, Customs and Border Patrol has so far identified “a subset of 6.3k individuals paroled into the United States since 2023 on the FBI’s Terrorist Screening Center watchlist or with criminal records.”

An immigration parole allows an illegal immigrant to temporarily live and potentially work in the country without being subject to deportation.

“These paroles have since been terminated with immediate effect.

Despite having no other legal status, paroled aliens are able to file for work authorization and receive social security numbers,” the post stated.

All the 6,300 paroled illegal immigrants with terrorism or criminal histories carried a social security number, DOGE said.

Out of these, 905 individuals collected Medicaid, totaling $276,000 in payouts. Forty-one received unemployment insurance, collecting $42,000 worth of benefits.

In addition, 22 got federal student loans worth $280,000, 409 received $751,000 in tax refunds in just 2024 alone, and many were recipients of food stamp benefits, according to DOGE.

The DOGE report comes as the Trump administration has taken various measures that crack down on illegal immigration and target those with terror ties.

On Feb. 19, President Donald Trump signed an executive order directing federal agencies to identify federally funded programs that have been providing financial assistance to illegal immigrants.

The order further instructs the agencies to ensure that such funds, granted to states and localities, are not used to “support sanctuary policies or assist illegal immigration.”

“With this Executive Order, President Trump is ensuring taxpayer resources are used to protect the interests of American citizens, not illegal aliens,” a White House fact sheet states.

On April 9, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that it will start reviewing the social media activity of immigration applicants for anti-Semitic content, including support for terror outfits such as Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis.

“There is no room in the United States for the rest of the world’s terrorist sympathizers, and we are under no obligation to admit them or let them stay here,” DHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

DHS to Begin Screening Aliens’ Social Media Activity for Antisemitism

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem has made it clear that “anyone who thinks they can come to America and hide behind the First Amendment to advocate for anti-Semitic violence and terrorism ... [is] not welcome here.”

Targeting Illegal Immigration

The issue of terrorism-linked illegal immigrants entering the United States has been a concern among lawmakers.

In August, the House Judiciary Committee and its Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement published an interim report revealing that under the Biden administration, “at least 99 potential terrorists” were released into the United States since January 2021.

Between fiscal years 2021 and 2023, Border Patrol at the southwest border encountered numerous illegal immigrants from 36 nations who were on the terrorist watchlist, according to the report.

At least three of the illegal aliens released into the United States potentially had ties with the ISIS terrorist group, the report revealed.

They had used the CBP One app to arrive at an entry point and get processed into America.

President Trump ended the app on his first day in office, Jan. 20.

There has been opposition to President Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration.

In March, the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, together with other immigrant advocacy groups, sued several federal agencies and officials over stronger identification measures instituted by President Trump on illegal immigrants.

An executive order from the president required that illegal immigrants be identified and registered with the federal government.

Subsequently, DHS said that illegal immigrants who do not register their identities with the federal government, get fingerprinted, inform authorities when changing addresses, or do not leave the country would be subjected to criminal penalties.

In its complaint, Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights argued that the DHS rule was changing the government’s approach to registration in a way “that will cause confusion, fear, and significant economic disruption.”

“Defendants attempt to rush through these sweeping changes without any meaningful explanation for the change in policy and without the notice, public comment, and careful consideration that Congress requires to avoid exactly these types of harms,” the complaint reads.

This week, a federal judge sided with the government, allowing the Trump administration to enforce the identification requirements for illegal aliens.

Plaintiffs in the case failed to “demonstrate that they have standing to bring this suit,” the ruling stated.

During the first 50 days of President Trump’s second term, Immigration and Customs Enforcement made 32,809 arrests, which is almost equal to the total arrests made in all of fiscal year 2024, according to the DHS.

The arrests included 14,111 convicted criminals, with 9,980 carrying pending charges against them.

READ MORE:

President Trump: “Billions Have Been Stolen at USAID and Other Agencies – This Could be the Biggest Scandal of Them All – Democrats Can’t Hide”

DOGE discovers the Biden-Mayorkas illegal migration funding machine

DOGE volunteer credits President Donald Trump for unprecedented effort to curb 'jaw-dropping' Social Security fraud

U.S. government’s TERRORIST WATCHLIST now contains 2 million people – thousands of whom are innocent AMERICANS

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.