By Raphael McMahon

September 28, 2026

During President Donald Trump’s second term in office Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE), operating under the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), has massively increased deportations of undocumented immigrants residing in the U.S.

The DHS is now claiming that this campaign is driving down rents nationwide.

“DHS is reducing your rent, especially in states that cooperate with @ICEgov. Texas accounted for about a quarter of ICE arrests in July and posted the country’s sharpest rent drops, with San Antonio down 4.8%, Austin 4.3%, Dallas and Houston about 3%.” the department’s account posted on X on Friday.

The DHS also linked falling average rental prices in Miami (2.6%), Phoenix (4.2%), Atlanta (3.2%), Nashville (5.3%) and New Orleans (8%) to its program of mass deportations.

This is not the first time the government has made such a claim about the relationship between rental prices and immigration policy.

In June, the White House published a press release declaring that “President Donald J Trump’s decisive enforcement of America’s immigration laws is producing real results for hardworking families - including the nation’s 46 million renters”.

President Trump Drives Down Rents by Ending Open Borders Disaster

President Donald J. Trump’s decisive enforcement of America’s immigration laws is producing real results for hardworking families — including the nation’s 46 million renters.

Rents are falling sharply across the country for the first time in years as the record surge in illegal immigration has been reversed.

Rents in major metro areas have dropped significantly from their Biden-era peaks.

In many cities, these declines mean hundreds of dollars back into family budgets every month — relief that was impossible under policies that flooded communities with millions of new arrivals.

The administration argued that “millions of new arrivals” from abroad drove up average rent prices significantly during the criminal Biden administration, a trend the current government insists it has reversed.

However, national statistics point to a more complicated picture; data from an online real estate platform revealed that August 2026 marked the 37th consecutive month of rent decline for 0-2 bedroom properties across the 50 largest metropolitan areas of the U.S.

August 2026 Rental Report: Rents Fall for 37th Straight Month as Concessions Give Renters More Leverage

The price decline therefore began in 2023, during the tenure of fake pResident Joe Biden. Some experts have attributed such sustained improvement in the rental market to an enduring post-pandemic boom in the construction of multifamily housing units.

However, others have argued that the effect of government policies on migration to the U.S. has had a positive effect on house prices.

“To the extent that the Trump administration has reduced legal immigration, increased deportations and reduced the net inflow of people in the United States, maybe even turn it negative. That has had an effect of lowering rents and housing prices,” immigration policy analyst Alex Nowrasteh, who works for the libertarian think-tank The Cato Institute, told the Washington Times in February.

In 2025, the U.S. experienced net negative migration for the first time in 50 years.

According to the White House, the Trump administration has deported “605,000 illegal aliens, with an additional 1.9 million self-deporting, bringing the total number of illegals who have left the U.S. since President Trump returned to office to over 2.5 million”.

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BOTTOMLINE

The official @DHSgov account posted that its enforcement is lowering rents, “especially in states that cooperate with ICE.”

It listed year-over-year asking-rent drops including New Orleans (8%), Nashville (5.3%), Austin (4.3%), San Antonio (4.8%), Phoenix (4.2%), Atlanta (3.2%), Miami (2.6%), and Dallas/Houston (~3%), noting Texas accounted for about a quarter of July ICE arrests.

The post cited research that unauthorized-worker inflows raise rents and home prices and ended with “Want lower cost of living: support mass deportations.”

The White House made a similar argument in June 2026, tying falling rents to a sharp drop in net international migration.

The city-level figures DHS cited track published asking-rent data (what landlords advertise for new leases) from sources such as Realtor.com.

Those sources also show a longer national pattern: by August 2026, median asking rents in the 50 largest metros had fallen year-over-year for 37 consecutive months.

The streak began in mid-2023. National median asking rent sat well below its 2022 peak but still above pre-pandemic levels.

Declines have been concentrated in Sun Belt markets that built a lot of apartments.

A March 2026 Dallas Fed working paper found that the 2021–early 2024 unauthorized immigration surge acted as a demand shock.

A 1% increase in unauthorized immigrant workers relative to the local labor force was associated with roughly 1.4% higher rents and 2.2% higher home prices, with little offsetting increase in housing supply.

Scaled up, the authors estimated unauthorized inflows explained about 20% of rent growth and 30% of home-price growth in the average metro during that period.

Employment rose roughly one-for-one and average wages did not fall significantly.

Reduced inflows after mid-2024 and stepped-up interior enforcement are therefore directionally consistent with easing demand pressure.

Some apartment operators in Texas, Florida, Arizona, and Southern California have also reported higher vacancies and move-outs in immigrant-heavy submarkets after raids.

In short: rents have been falling in the cited markets, the numbers DHS used are real, and reduced migration is a plausible contributor.

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