By Jamie White

February 11, 2025

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem announced that FEMA under her leadership has resolved 80% of the Western North Carolina hurricane victim cases in just five days.

The former Governor of South Dakota, who was sworn in only two weeks ago, said during a presser in Asheville on Saturday that the majority of Hurricane Helene survivors in the region have been registered for federal assistance.

“President Trump came in and visited this community and in less than 20 days, secured over $54 million for families in need and registered 2,600 families that needed assistance that hadn’t gotten that type of help to get signed up for the programs that we have,” Noem told reporters.

“In the past five days, we’ve decreased the number of open cases by almost 80%,” she said.

“President Trump is ensuring that communities aren’t forgotten, and he launched the first major initiative to connect farmers with recovery assistance, as well. Today I had the chance to spend some time with Mark, who’s a micro-farmer in this area, and to talk about some of the FEMA programs that he’s been able to utilize that have been incredibly helpful.”

“We are committed to getting Americans the aid and resources they need to rebuild quickly,” she added.

The Trump administration’s breakneck response to the hurricane disaster aftermath highlights the abysmal response failures of the criminal Biden administration, who had insisted the federal government had marshaled all its available resources to help the hurricane victims despite widely reported accounts that victims were not receiving help.

But as Infowars reported, not only was FEMA funding prioritized for housing illegal aliens in blue cities, but the culture among the agency’s leadership was focused on political persecution against disaster victims who were Trump supporters.

A FEMA whistleblower revealed in the weeks after Hurricanes Helene and Milton hit southern states in September 2024 that agency leaders instructed staffers on the ground to avoid houses that appeared to support Donald Trump.

Watch Noem’s full remarks:

