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Todd Hill's avatar
Todd Hill
2h

Needs to be 10-20 times that number. I also suspect it is a complete lie since their actual deportation numbers are pathetic. Estimated self deportations are basically fairytales to disguise intentional incompetence. They aren’t even trying, everything they are doing is basically a PR puff piece to make it look like they are doing something. The majority of the “ICE” videos are staged propaganda productions, like most things “on the news” or “trending” on social media.

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