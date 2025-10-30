Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tina Gillette's avatar
Tina Gillette
3h

Work like the rest of us do!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Tina Gillette's avatar
Tina Gillette
3h

They should ransack democrats homes. They are the ones who are responsible for there food snap loss not Mr President Trump.. these people are so brainwashed by the media that they are simpletons … I sure ain’t opening my door for I do not celebrate Halloween for it’s roots is demonic!! Evil !

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture