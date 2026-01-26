By Preston Mizel

January 27, 2026

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) revealed record website traffic to the agency’s official site, with one of the most visited pages on the site including information on self-deportation through the CBP Home App.

DHS reported a 68.49% increase in traffic from 2024. The department reports that its website received 102 million page views last year and 67 million unique visitors — an increase from 40 million page views in 2024.

“Under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump and Secretary Noem, DHS celebrated one of the most consequential periods of action and reform in American history in 2025,” a spokesperson from DHS told Fox News Digital in a statement.

“From delivering the most secure border ever and removing dangerous criminal illegal aliens, to fixing disaster response and ushering in a golden age of travel, DHS will continue to build upon this success and innovate to find ways to deliver for the American people.”

The agency is also planning to launch a new website that will enhance transparency about DHS and ease navigation.

“This redesigned website is another example of that commitment to innovation and being the most transparent administration in American history,” the spokesperson added.

The CPB Home App is a mobile application that allows users who are in the U.S. illegally to self-deport.

The app launched last March under the second Trump administration.

DHS has reported that tens of thousands of illegal migrants have used the app to self-deport. The agency also pays a $1,000 stipend to individuals who successfully self-deport, as well as “financial and travel assistance to facilitate travel back to their home country.”

The agency has rolled out several new features as a means of communicating with the public, including the "Worst of the Worst" website, which highlights the most dangerous illegal migrants that the agency apprehends.

The “Worst of the Worst” site includes rapists, murderers, child predators and other illegal migrants who were convicted or faced charges in the U.S.

The new look and record traffic to the website come as the agency touted historic numbers in the first year of the second Trump administration.

“In President Trump’s first year back in office, nearly 3 million illegal aliens have left the U.S. because of the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration, including an estimated 2.2 million self-deportations and more than 675,000 deportations,” DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said in a statement.

The agency says that U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) apprehensions over the past 12 months were the lowest in USBP history, and the total number of apprehensions over the past year were less than the average monthly apprehensions during the criminal Biden administration.

“In the last year, fentanyl trafficking at the southern border has also been cut by more than half compared to the same period in 2024,” Noem added. “The U.S. Coast Guard alone seized enough cocaine to kill more than 177 million Americans.”

“Meanwhile, we have saved taxpayers more than $13.2 billion here at DHS,” Noem continued.

The agency looks ahead to the next calendar year with new initiatives as well as the continued efforts to deport illegal migrants, which includes U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services enforcing a “new rule to prioritize the allocation of H-1B visas to higher-skilled and higher-paid aliens.”

BOTTOMLINE

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has reported a significant uptick in website traffic, with a 68% surge attributed to the use of a new mobile app facilitating voluntary departures for undocumented immigrants.

This spike is largely driven by activity on the CBP Home mobile app (formerly known as CBP One), which offers a streamlined process for individuals in the U.S. illegally to arrange their own return to their home countries.

The app provides an incentivized “self-deportation” option, including potential payments such as $1,000 to encourage compliance.

This fits into the Trump administration’s first-year immigration agenda, which has included revoking Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for nearly 1 million people and ending certain appointment-scheduling features of the original CBP One app.

