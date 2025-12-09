Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dana Sauder's avatar
Dana Sauder
2h

Colorado needs to be investigated for its infringement on 2nd Amendment rights. Please arrest democrat legislators and the governor!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture