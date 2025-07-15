By Baxter Dmitry

July 15, 2025

Just days after Pam Bondi, a former legal consultant for Pfizer, took the reins at the DOJ, the department quietly dropped a long-running investigation into Pfizer’s alleged foreign bribery.

The case, centered on corruption in China and Mexico, had loomed over the pharmaceutical giant for years.

Then Bondi walked through the door — and the case disappeared.

There was no formal announcement. No public explanation.

But Pfizer’s own filings tell the story: language about DOJ scrutiny vanished from its reports within days of Bondi’s appointment in February.

In Pfizer’s most recent annual report, filed three weeks after Bondi took office in February, there was no longer any reference to the DOJ investigations into the company’s potential violation of the Foreign Corrupt Practice Act.

A quarterly report in May also contains no reference to these long-running investigations.

The timing is damning. Bondi had collected over $200,000 in 2024 alone from a law firm that listed Pfizer as its only client tied to her work.

Within days of becoming AG, she gutted enforcement of foreign bribery laws unless they involved “transnational criminals.”

A week later, President Trump signed an executive order freezing new foreign corruption probes.

The Justice Department also reportedly reduced the number of attorneys working on Big Pharma corruption cases and closed nearly half of existing foreign corruption cases.

Justice Department Resumes Foreign-Bribery Work but Cuts Cases After President Trump’s Pause

Authorities will close half of the current investigations to align with new guidelines aimed at preserving U.S. competitiveness.

Pfizer’s problem? Solved

The DOJ insists there’s “no nexus” between Bondi’s past work and the case’s sudden demise. But ethics watchdogs aren’t buying it.

The consumer advocacy group Public Citizen raised concerns about Bondi’s relationship with Pfizer in a letter sent last month to the Senate Judiciary Committee and questions how she may have played a role in the department’s apparent decision to drop the case.

“We would always hope that our elected officials are above reproach ethically and a big part of that is ensuring that they don’t have any conflicts of interest,” said Lisa Gilbert, the group’s co-president.

“All of this comes back to the appropriateness of Pam Bondi’s conduct and whether she should be touching anything that approaches Pfizer.”

The Justice Department told The Miami Herald that Bondi’s work for Pfizer had nothing to do with foreign corruption.

“Attorney General Bondi’s brief work with this company occurred when she was a private citizen, concerned a Florida-specific legal matter, and bears no nexus whatsoever to the Department of Justice’s FCPA guidance. Any suggestion to the contrary is incorrect,” said Justice Department spokesman Gates McGavick.

Pfizer declined to comment beyond the disclosures in the company’s financial filings.

It’s no wonder Bondi’s DOJ is also burying the Epstein files.

The same week the public demanded the client list, the department declared there was none. No clients. No espionage. No blackmail. Case closed.

What we’re seeing is a pattern: elite criminals and their enablers being shielded at every level, while the public is spoon-fed distractions and denials.

The DOJ may have dropped the Pfizer case, but we the people won’t drop this story.

