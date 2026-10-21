By Billal Rahman

October 21, 2026

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is investigating “literally thousands” of potential cases involving noncitizen voting, a senior Trump administration official said Sunday.

The investigations come amid an ongoing crackdown by the Trump administration to identify potential noncitizen voting ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

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Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has reviewed tens of millions of voter records as part of that effort, while federal authorities have also investigated voting-related groups, according to records obtained by Democracy Forward through a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit.

ICE Probes Voting Groups, Infiltrates Anti-ICE Crews in Election Crackdown

"Noncitizens cannot vote in federal elections, so the question is simply how many of them there are," Harmeet Dhillon, head of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, told CBS’ 60 Minutes correspondent Lesley Stahl.

When Stahl said the number of noncitizens who actually vote was small, Dhillon defended the administration’s efforts.

“The point is actually the opposite of what you were saying. It’s not to sow distrust. The distrust is there. And so all of these kinds of crimes are being prosecuted now for the first time really in volume. And look, even the criminal Biden administration prosecuted 13 people for noncitizen voting,” Dhillon said.

“13 people. I mean, the numbers are tiny,” Stahl responded.

“So Lesley, we’ve been in office for less than two years. We’ve had investigations ongoing for over a year, and it takes time. There are literally thousands of them out there that we are looking at,” Dhillon said.

The DOJ told Newsweek the department would not comment on ongoing investigations.

“In the last seven weeks alone, the Department has charged 112 aliens across 20 states with illegal voting and registration offenses,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

“Since the beginning of this Administration, we have charged 155 people with voting fraud-related offenses.”

While administration officials say tougher enforcement is needed to protect elections, documented cases of noncitizen voting have historically been rare.

A Reuters review found the conservative Heritage Foundation had recorded 24 instances of noncitizen voting in U.S. elections between 2003 and 2023.

A Newsweek review of Justice Department press releases identified 72 people named in 2026 announcements involving alleged illegal voting or related election offenses, including voting by noncitizens and falsely claiming U.S. citizenship to register or vote.

The charges are allegations, and defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Bennett Gershman, a law professor at Pace University, called the DOJ’s efforts to obtain state voter rolls from states as an “lawless demand” that “no federal court has upheld” in more than two dozen lawsuits.

“The administration’s lawless conduct, according to the Federal judges, serves several illicit and lawless purposes: to use the election laws and the demand for voter information as a pretext to suppress voting; to create a nationwide voter-database; to use the database to weaponize future elections; as a ‘fishing expedition’ in hopes to advance unsubstantiated claims of non-citizen voting; and as a tool for immigration enforcement,” he said.

“The government is turning the civil rights enforcement on its head,” he added.

New Jersey Democratic Governor Mikie Sherrill said on July 21 a software error in the state’s motor vehicle system had mistakenly registered roughly 6,600 people who indicated they were not U.S. citizens between June 2023 and June 2024.

Hundreds of Noncitizens Voted in New Jersey Elections, Governor Reveals

A preliminary state review found that fewer than 400 of those people later voted, and Sherrill ordered the erroneous registrations removed and launched an investigation into the failure.

In July, the Department of Homeland Security said preliminary reviews found there were 190,832 noncitizens registered to vote in California, 35,152 in New Jersey, 15,903 in Nevada and 14,576 in Pennsylvania.

Trump Administration Warns 4 States Over 250,000 Potential Noncitizens Voting

The figures referred to potential registrations, not ballots cast, and DHS did not provide evidence that those identified had voted.

Questions have also emerged over some of the administration’s initial estimates.

Nevada challenged the administration’s claims.

DHS initially said as many as 15,903 noncitizens could be on the state’s voter rolls, but later provided officials with a list of 185 people it said had been manually reviewed and confirmed as noncitizens.

Nevada officials said all 185 were U.S. citizens and that the federal government had not provided evidence to prove otherwise, according to The New York Times.

In Pennsylvania, DHS initially said as many as 14,576 noncitizens could be improperly registered to vote, but Republican Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt later said federal officials acknowledged during an August 13 meeting that they did not have “high confidence” that those identified were, in fact, noncitizens improperly registered in the state.

On October 15, the Justice Department sued California, saying federal investigators had identified more than 20,000 registered voters they considered “likely noncitizens” and asking a federal court to halt the counting of their mail ballots until their citizenship could be verified.

Trump DOJ Reveals How It Flagged 20,000 California Voters

California officials have disputed the allegations and the accuracy of the federal data.

The administration has also faced repeated court defeats in its effort to obtain unredacted state voter rolls.

Since September 2025, the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division has sued 30 states and Washington, D.C., seeking the records, according to a ProPublica review.

As of October 16, judges had issued final rulings in 26 of the cases, dismissing the government’s claims in all 26

The administration suffered a setback on October 9, when U.S. District Judge Sparkle L. Sooknanan ruled that the Justice Department’s policy of obtaining state voter rolls, checking them against federal immigration data and asking states to remove people deemed ineligible was unlawful.

Sooknanan found the policy violated federal privacy and administrative laws and exceeded the department’s authority.

The administration’s election efforts extend beyond identifying non-citizens on voter rolls.

Federal agents seized more than 600 boxes of records from the 2020 election in Fulton County, Georgia, under a criminal search warrant earlier this year, while Justice Department officials have also sought access to voting machines in several states, CBS reported.

Earlier this year, President Trump also used a July address to argue for tighter voter identification and citizenship requirements, claiming newly declassified intelligence showed China had obtained 220 million U.S. voter files.

An Associated Press review found the documents did not show that China or another foreign actor had manipulated votes or altered election results.

READ MORE:

President Trump’s Department of Justice (DOJ) Launches NATIONWIDE Voter Roll Investigation Ahead of Midterms

Feds Arrest, Indict Hundreds in President Trump Voter Fraud Crackdown: ‘Catching it all over the country’

Department of Justice (DOJ) Finds Dead People on 2020 Georgia Voter Roll

INSIDIOUS OBAMA tried to turn America into COMMUNIST HELL and now he’s going to be tried for TREASON

BOTTOMLINE

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon (head of the Civil Rights Division) said on 60 Minutes that the DOJ is looking at “literally thousands” of them.

She noted that investigations have been underway for over a year and take time, contrasting this with the criminal Biden administration’s roughly 13 noncitizen voting prosecutions.

Officials have reported charging roughly 100–150+ people with voting-related offenses (including noncitizen voting or false claims of citizenship) since taking office, with a recent surge of over 100 in a matter of weeks across about 20 states.

Charges often involve false statements on naturalization forms or registering/voting while ineligible. DOJ has described these as part of “Operation Protect the Vote.”

ICE and DHS have reviewed tens of millions of voter records (using tools such as SAVE and cross-checks against immigration/other databases).

This has produced large lists of potential noncitizens—for example, about 20,000 “likely noncitizens” flagged in California whose mail ballots the DOJ sought to set aside pending verification (leading to a lawsuit against the state).

Noncitizen voting in federal elections is illegal.

The Trump administration has prioritized enforcement and data access ahead of the 2026 midterms, arguing that prior under-enforcement allowed the problem and that every illegal ballot cancels a citizen’s vote.

Investigations continue, and more charges are possible as leads are pursued.

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