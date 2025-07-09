By Laura Harris

July 9, 2025

The DOJ filed a federal lawsuit against Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and City Council members on June 30, alleging that the city's sanctuary ordinance (No. 188441) unlawfully obstructs federal immigration enforcement and violates the Constitution's Supremacy Clause.

Enacted in December 2024, the ordinance bars city employees and resources from participating in immigration enforcement, except in serious criminal cases. The DOJ claims it excessively restricts cooperation with federal authorities, including ICE.

The DOJ argues the ordinance discriminates against federal law enforcement by preventing access to detainees, facilities and immigration status information – actions it claims go beyond similar sanctuary policies elsewhere.

The lawsuit is part of Attorney General Pam Bondi's broader crackdown on sanctuary policies nationwide. Bondi has ordered a "zero-tolerance" approach to jurisdictions seen as obstructing federal immigration law.

The DOJ has recently sued the State of New York and several New Jersey cities (including Newark and Jersey City), accusing them of enacting policies that shield undocumented immigrants and interfere with lawful ICE operations.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has filed a federal lawsuit against Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and members of the City Council for allegedly obstructing federal immigration enforcement and violating the U.S. Constitution's Supremacy Clause through its sanctuary city policies.

The lawsuit, filed on June 30 in the U.S. District Court for California's Central District, specifically challenges Ordinance Number 188441, which bars city personnel and resources from being used in immigration enforcement.

The ordinance aims to shield undocumented immigrants from cooperation between local and federal authorities, except in cases involving serious criminal offenses.

Related:

US Marines arrested CA National Guard Command Chief Master Sgt. Lynn E. Williams, while LA Mayor Karen Bass, fearing military arrest, has fled California aboard a private airplane.

READ MORE:

The DOJ is seeking a permanent injunction to block enforcement of the ordinance, which was signed into law by Bass on Dec. 9, 2024.

"The challenged law and policies of the City of Los Angeles obstruct the Federal Government's enforcement of federal immigration law and impede consultation and communication between federal, state and local law enforcement officials that is necessary for federal officials to carry out federal immigration law and keep Americans safe," the lawsuit stated.

According to the DOJ, the ordinance "goes much further" than similar sanctuary laws in other cities by prohibiting any city employee or contractor from sharing information about an individual's immigration status, barring federal agents from accessing detainees or facilities and restricting cooperation with ICE even in routine matters.

"The Supremacy Clause prohibits the City of Los Angeles and its officials from singling out the Federal Government for adverse treatment – as the challenged law and policies do – thereby discriminating against the Federal Government," the lawsuit continued.

"Accordingly, the law and policies challenged here are invalid and should be enjoined."

Bondi escalates crackdown on sanctuary policies nationwide

The lawsuit filed against Los Angeles City is just a part of a broader crackdown on sanctuary policies.

Attorney General Pam Bondi has directed the DOJ to launch a sweeping legal offensive against state and local sanctuary policies across the country to intensify the Trump administration's crackdown on jurisdictions accused of obstructing federal immigration enforcement.

In June, the DOJ filed multiple lawsuits targeting sanctuary laws and ordinances in New York and New Jersey, as part of Bondi's "zero-tolerance approach" to local policies that "purposefully shield dangerous aliens from being lawfully detained."

For instance, the DOJ sued the State of New York over a 2020 law that bars federal immigration agents from making arrests in state courthouses without a judicial warrant.

Federal officials argue the law "intentionally interferes" with ICE operations and makes it more difficult to apprehend undocumented individuals with criminal records.

Similarly, in May, the DOJ also filed lawsuits against the New Jersey cities of Newark, Hoboken, Jersey City and Paterson, accusing them of "deliberately undermining federal immigration law" by refusing to cooperate with ICE.

Watch DHS Secretary Kristi Noem blasting LA Mayor Karen Bass over the latter's inaction toward the riots in the City of Angels in this clip.

READ MORE:

President Trump sends 700 Marines & another 2k National Guard to riot-ravaged Los Angeles as chaos spreads with arrests in New York City & Texas

Hammer of Justice Comes Down: Hundreds of alleged sex predators arrested by feds — and AG Pam Bondi warns no one will escape justice: ‘We will find you’

Getting the States in Line on Immigration Enforcement

California Leaders Want United Nations “Blue Helmets” to Expel Federal Forces from the State

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.