Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dana Sauder's avatar
Dana Sauder
5h

Excellent news

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Hermit Hank's avatar
Hermit Hank
2h

And yet the democrats (probably supporters or sponsors of ANTIFA) have consistently claimed they do NOT exist.😂 Dumb Asses!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture