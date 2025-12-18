By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

December 19, 2025

Leftist social media streamers collecting ANTIFA paychecks may soon find themselves defunded, deplatformed, and desperately seeking new avenues to reach their fawning, liberal fans.

Today, all federal law enforcement agencies are scheduled to submit intelligence files on ANTIFA and ANTIFA-adjacent activity to the FBI, a crucial step toward identifying ANTIFA’s bankrollers and recipients of terrorist organizations’ funds.

Earlier this year, President Trump labeled ANTIFA a domestic terrorist organization, a long-overdue move aimed at crippling ANTIFA’s influence.

Leftist extremism, the administration argues, has caused a rise in unacceptable physical violence against immigration officers and a surge of credible threats against administration officials such as Dan Bongino, Kristi Noem, Stephen Miller, Kash Patel, and President Trump himself.

Assaults on ICE personnel have increased by 1500% since President Trump began his immigration crackdown. Fearing for their safety, administration personnel have had to move onto military bases and hire private security.

The predominant threats that once came from legacy liberal media now come from young, typically Gen-Z 20-somethings, Twitch streamers, TikTokers, and YouTubers who have miraculously amassed massive subscriber bases in an inordinately brief period.

The DOJ, our source said, has been acquiring indisputable proof that several channels, besides collecting $20,000-$50,000/month in advertising revenue, receive monthly payouts from shell corporations ANTIFA has created solely to spread falsehoods about President Trump and his administration.

Our source namedropped two examples: YouTubers Harry Sisson, 23, and Jack Cocchiarella. Collectively, they have more than 3.6 million followers on YouTube and 4.1 million on TikTok, and are, per our source, known agent provocateurs and recipients of ANTIFA funds.

Sisson, who publishes 7-10 videos a day, uses clickbait headlines and AI-made thumbnails to generate views.

Ninety percent of his recent titles include disingenuous text like “AOC ENDS TRUMP’s TERM,” “Trump Term ENDED by MAGA revolt,” “Trump’s TERM ENDS AFTER THIS,” “Susie Wiles interview ENDS Trump’s Term,” and so on.

If Sison’s fabulist titles were proper, President Trump would’ve been ejected from the Oval Office in January. They, along with myriad other Leftist and liberal influencers, including Hamas-loving Hassan Piker and his adoring fanboys, are on ANTIFA’s payee list.

“We hear people screeching ‘arrest Rachel Maddow, arrest Jen Psaki,’ but they’re irrelevant now, hardly anyone watches them; mainstream media is dead.

It’s this new breed of young influencers pulling millions of views. ANTIFA loves them, and they’re on ANTIFA’s payroll,” our source said.

According to our source, the DOJ won’t attack those channels until it gets sufficient evidence of criminality to defeat them in court.

“As it stands now, the DHS can seize their personal and business webpages, and knock them off of TikTok, but YouTube is a different animal,” our source said.

YouTube, owned by Google and Alphabet Inc, has a messy history of shadow-banning and demonetizing conservative voices while amplifying and promoting liberal ideology.

Its discriminatory practices began under the late horseface CEO Susan Wojicski and continued after Indian homosexual Neal Mohan assumed her mantle.

READ MORE: Former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki Killed in Firearms Mishap While Resisting Arrest Last Month

Mohan has systematically silenced conservatives, the latest being Lilly Gaddis, a slender, attractive White female whose YouTube videos championed opposition to The Great Replacement.

“We, right now, have concrete data showing that just YouTube marginalized or point-blank shut down 20 or 25 conservative voices this year and at the same time promoted almost all Never-Trumpers. If they get money from ANTIFA, they’re ANTIFA,” our source said.

“This isn’t infringing on free speech,” he added. “It’s seeing who’s left after we shut off the flow of ANTIFA money. A bunch of these pukes, I’d guess, will go dark. I don’t want to get ahead of myself, but don’t be surprised if you hear about a crap load of them getting arrested for tax evasion and inciting sedition.”