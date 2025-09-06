By Baxter Dmitry

The Trump administration’s Department of Justice is actively pursuing a groundbreaking move to ban transgender individuals from purchasing firearms in response to last week’s deadly school shooting.

According to senior DOJ officials, the department is reviewing legal pathways to ensure that “mentally ill individuals suffering from gender dysphoria are unable to obtain firearms while they are unstable and unwell.”

The internal discussions, first confirmed by a Justice Department insider, revolve around the classification of gender dysphoria as a recognized mental disorder.

Officials argue that this diagnosis should trigger serious scrutiny when it comes to access to deadly weapons.

A DOJ spokesman declined to confirm specific measures under review but acknowledged the scope of the talks:

“Under Attorney General Pam Bondi’s leadership, this Department of Justice is actively considering a range of options to prevent mentally unstable individuals from committing acts of violence, especially at schools.”

The development comes just days after transgender-identifying shooter Robin Westman stormed Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis, killing two children and injuring several others.

The horrific attack has fueled nationwide outrage and demands for immediate action, with conservatives calling the massacre proof that transgender violence must now be treated as a domestic terrorism threat.

Robin Westman, who changed his name from Robert when he turned 18, killed two children and injured several others after shooting up a church in Minneapolis.

Sources close to the White House confirm that the administration’s draft national security strategy on domestic terrorism will, for the first time, directly address transgender-related violence.

The debate is already sending shockwaves across Washington. Supporters say the DOJ’s initiative is a long-overdue step to protect children from politically overlooked threats.

Critics, however, are preparing to denounce the move as discriminatory and unconstitutional, setting the stage for a fierce legal and cultural battle.

For now, the DOJ’s review signals a historic shift: America’s top law enforcement agency is moving to confront the link between gender dysphoria and violence—an issue many say has been ignored for far too long.

BOTTOMLINE

Senior DOJ officials are in preliminary discussions about potential proposals to restrict firearm ownership for transgender people, primarily by classifying gender dysphoria as a disqualifying mental health condition under existing federal law.

The DOJ's stated goal in these talks is to prevent violence from "mentally ill individuals suffering from gender dysphoria" while they are "unstable and unwell,"

The Minneapolis shooting prompted conservative media and President Trump allies to highlight the shooter's transgender identity, reviving claims that gender dysphoria (listed in the DSM as a mental disorder involving distress from gender incongruence) indicates mental instability warranting gun restrictions.

Federal law already prohibits gun ownership for those adjudicated as "mentally defective" by a judge or committed to a mental institution.

The DOJ is exploring whether it can use rulemaking authority to extend this to transgender individuals broadly, potentially leveraging agencies like Medicare or Social Security to identify them.

This aligns with other actions, including executive orders banning transgender military service, restricting gender-affirming care, and prohibiting transgender women in women's sports.

The DOJ under Attorney General Pam Bondi has also subpoenaed providers of transgender care for minors.

The idea has sparked backlash from multiple sides, highlighting tensions between anti-trans sentiments and pro-gun absolutism.

Overall, while some substantiate the mental illness angle by pointing to DSM criteria and rare trans-involved shootings, evidence doesn't support trans people as a unique threat—most mass shooters are cisgender men with no such ties.

