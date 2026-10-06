By Alanna Durkin Richer

October 6, 2026

The Department of Justice filed a complaint Wednesday against federal judges in Minnesota over their remarks to the media related to the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement surge.

The complaint escalates the department’s battle with the federal judiciary, which has halted administration priorities, dismissed high-profile prosecutions and accused government lawyers in some cases of failing to comply with court orders.

The department is demanding that the judges recuse themselves from all criminal or civil cases involving the Department of Homeland Security, Atty. Gen. Todd Blanche told reporters, because of what he described as “obvious bias they have shown” in recent remarks to the New York Times.

At issue is a September article in which seven federal judges in Minnesota — nominated by Democrats and Republican presidents — spoke on the record about their experience dealing with a flood of cases during last winter’s immigration crackdown that led to thousands of arrests.

The judge at the center of the story, Patrick Schiltz, accused the government in January of failing to comply with nearly 100 court orders.

He said in a ruling that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, a part of Homeland Security, “is not a law unto itself.”

Schiltz, who was nominated by late Republican President George W. Bush and served as a law clerk for Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, told the newspaper that what happened in Minnesota’s federal court last winter “created a grave threat to the rule of law.”

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part XVII – George W. Bush)

In a statement Wednesday, Schiltz said he was “acting well within the ethical rules that apply to federal judges in speaking to The New York Times.”

“Indeed, in February of this year, the Committee on Codes of Conduct issued an advisory opinion to emphasize that federal judges” may speak or write “on core judiciary matters such as advocacy for the rule of law and judicial independence,’” Schiltz said. “That is exactly what I did.”

The complaint was filed with the chief judge of the U.S. 8th Circuit Court of Appeals, which oversees federal judges in Minnesota.

The Republican administration has railed against what it describes as “activist judges” who officials say are intent on thwarting President Trump’s agenda.

Yet some of the most critical and unfavorable court rulings have come from judges nominated by President Trump and other Republican presidents.

READ MORE:

BREAKING: Trump Justice Department fires 20 immigration judges from backlogged courts amid major government cuts

“Monday Afternoon Massacre” – BREAKING: Trump Administration Fires Eight Immigration Judges in New York City

Trump Administration Activates 30-year-old ‘Alien Terrorist Removal Court’ (ATRC) for First-Ever Deportation Case

Inside President Trump’s Purge of US Immigration Courts

BOTTOMLINE

The Department of Justice filed a judicial misconduct complaint against federal district judges in Minnesota over comments they made to The New York Times about the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement surge.

Attorney General Todd Blanche announced the complaint, filed with the chief judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit.

It names former Chief Judge Patrick J. Schiltz (a George W. Bush appointee who clerked for Justice Antonin Scalia), Judge John R. Tunheim (a late Bill Clinton appointee), and anonymous district judges.

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part II – Bill Clinton)

Reports describe it as covering seven judges—most or nearly all of those active on the court during the relevant period, appointed by presidents of both parties.

The DOJ asks the circuit’s Judicial Council to investigate and order the named judges to recuse themselves from Department of Homeland Security matters, arguing their impartiality can reasonably be questioned.

The complaint stems from a September 17, 2026, New York Times article, “Trump’s Minnesota Surge Threatened Democracy, Judge Warns.” Schiltz sat for a roughly 90-minute interview; six other judges also spoke about events the previous winter.

In the article and related court rulings, Schiltz said ICE had failed to comply with nearly 100 court orders in January (including some requiring releases), wrote that “ICE is not a law unto itself,” and described the surge as creating “a grave threat to the rule of law” by clogging the court and contributing to tensions.

Tunheim disputed claims that authorities were targeting the “worst of the worst,” saying, “They weren’t arresting, in my view, people who were dangerous criminals on the street.”

The court saw a sharp rise in habeas petitions tied to detentions—from two in the first three months of 2025 to 1,116 in the same period of 2026—during Operation Metro Surge, which produced thousands of arrests in the Twin Cities.

DOJ officials contend the comments violated the Code of Conduct for United States Judges by publicly addressing pending or impending cases (some still on appeal, with at least one said to be before the Supreme Court) and by making political or policy statements that show bias against DHS and immigration enforcement.

Blanche called it a “flagrant violation” that undermined confidence in an impartial judiciary. Acting Deputy Attorney General Trent McCotter and Associate Attorney General Stanley Woodward described the interviews as pandering to the press and advancing policy preferences.

Schiltz responded that he and his colleagues acted “well within the ethical rules that apply to federal judges.

”The filing is part of broader friction between the administration and federal courts over immigration enforcement and compliance with orders.

Judicial misconduct complaints of this type are reviewed by the circuit’s judicial council; prior similar DOJ complaints under the administration have often been dismissed.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.