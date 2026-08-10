By Neil Munro

August 10, 2026

Criminal networks are selling Americans’ white-collar jobs via the huge and complex H-1B visa program, says Anthony D’Esposito, the Inspector General at the Department of Labor.

“This is not just fraud: This is a criminal enterprise that stretches far beyond the borders of America,” D’Esposito told Breitbart News during an interview in his D.C. office. He explained:

Esposito met with Breitbart News to describe the purpose and scale of his investigation of fraud within the huge, multi-decade H-1B visa program, which now keeps at least 1 million non-immigrant foreign workers in U.S. jobs sought by American graduates.

D’Esposito’s investigation launched July 8 and is part of Vice President JD Vance‘s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud project.

JD Vance Launches H-1B Visa Program Fraud Investigation

“The visa issue and the foreign labor issue have been something that the American people — and probably a lot of politicians — have talked about for a long time,” D’Esposito said, adding: “The president of the United States has made it very clear that he wants to put the American worker first.”

The program annually imports roughly 120,000 workers. Most are imported by Fortune 500 companies, staffing subcontractors and other companies.

Universities, hospitals, and non-profits can import as many H-1Bs as they wish, including for shared research with companies.

The employers do not need to offer the jobs to Americans, and they can endlessly extend the visas in three-year increments.

The government also provides work permits for spouses, so the number of jobs now held by the imported workers is roughly 1 million.

The H-1B visas are extremely valuable to foreigners. They allow for much higher wages than can be earned in the workers’ home countries.

They also come with many benefits, including work experience and possible promotions, plus the ability to live in American suburbia, citizenship at birth for the employees’ newborns, and a track to naturalization for the employees.

Historically, the federal government has conducted almost zero oversight over the flow of migrant workers into and through the various visa worker programs.

But President Donald Trump’s deputies are stepping up oversight and rewriting regulations.

Immigration Report Finds DOL Rule Increasing H-1B Wages Likely Illegal

D’Esposito said:

D’Esposito was cautious when describing the nature and scale of the H-1B fraud, which is entangled with many other similar visa programs, including the huge but never-legislated Optional Practical Training program that provides short-term work permits to 400,000 new foreign graduates of U.S. colleges.

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BOTTOMLINE

U.S. Department of Labor Inspector General Anthony D’Esposito described problems in the H-1B program as “not just fraud” but “a criminal enterprise that stretches far beyond the borders of America”.

D’Esposito leads an ongoing major investigation by the DOL Office of Inspector General (OIG) into fraud and human trafficking in the H-1B and Program Electronic Review Management (PERM) systems.

It was launched around July 8, 2026, in coordination with President Trump and Vice President JD Vance’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud.

The probe stems from numerous whistleblower tips and complaints . Investigators have executed multiple search warrants across states, uncovered additional crimes, recovered firearms, and issued dozens of subpoenas.

DOL Inspector General characterized the schemes as involving employers and labor brokers submitting fraudulent applications, coercive wage-kickback arrangements, exploitation of foreign workers (including post-visa underpayment and poor conditions), forced labor, and displacement of American workers by cheaper H-1B labor (he cited estimates of 25–30% lower pay in some cases).

Networks allegedly extend internationally and may involve ties to gangs or transnational criminal organizations ; the investigation aims to map these relationships without revealing operational details yet.

He said that completed findings will anger Americans and could drive major congressional oversight or changes. He framed H-1B visa holders in many cases as “pawns” used by companies seeking cost savings rather than the primary bad actors , while blaming inadequate prior federal oversight and companies that rely heavily on the program instead of American workers for roles that were intended for temporary, specialized needs.

The stated priority is protecting American workers and taxpayers, enforcing the law, and addressing linked issues such as human trafficking.

Earlier OIG statements around the July launch described “widespread schemes” that undercut American jobs and exploit vulnerable workers, with the effort positioned as one of the more aggressive actions on foreign labor fraud.

Whistleblowers have referenced major companies in related chatter (without formal charges detailed publicly at the time).

H-1B (specialty occupation visas, capped annually with exceptions) and related programs have faced longstanding criticism and documented cases of abuse—lottery gaming via multiple registrations by staffing firms, underpayment relative to U.S. workers, sham petitions, and occasional trafficking or fraud prosecutions—across prior administrations and OIG/DHS reports.

Official statements emphasize exhausting leads and holding bad actors accountable.

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