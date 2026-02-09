By U.S. Department of War

February 10, 2026

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth today announced the War Department would sever its academic ties with Harvard University, because attendance at the school no longer meets the needs of the War Department or the military services.

WATCH: Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on X: “File this under: LONG OVERDUE The @DeptWar is formally ending ALL Professional Military Education, fellowships, and certificate programs with Harvard University. Harvard is woke; The War Department is not. https://t.co/0kpsvivtsQ” / X

“For too long, this department has sent our best and brightest officers to Harvard, hoping the university would better understand and appreciate our warrior class,” he said.

“Instead, too many of our officers came back looking too much like Harvard — heads full of globalist and radical ideologies that do not improve our fighting ranks.”

Beginning with the 2026-2027 school year, the War Department will discontinue graduate-level professional military education, fellowships and certificate programs at the school.

Hegseth noted that military personnel who are currently attending classes will be able to finish those courses of study.

The secretary said the U.S. military has, in the past, had an important and often positive relationship with Harvard.

“In 1775 ... Gen. George Washington took command of the Continental Army in Harvard Yard and used the university as a military base,” he said.

“From that time, through the Korean War, military service was commonplace at Harvard. There are more recipients of our nation’s Medal of Honor who went to Harvard than any other civilian institution in the United States.”

Today, Hegseth said, Harvard is no longer a welcoming institution to military personnel or the right place to develop them.

The secretary also cited as a problem the relationships Harvard has with foreign powers, and an on-campus culture that is incongruent with military and American values and interests.

“Campus research programs have partnered with the Chinese Communist Party,” he said. “And university leadership encouraged a campus environment that celebrated Hamas, allowed attacks on Jews, and still promotes discrimination based on race in violation of Supreme Court decisions.”

While the War Department announced cessation of academic relations with Harvard, the secretary said in the coming weeks, the department and military services would evaluate similar relationships with other schools.

“[We] will evaluate all existing graduate programs for active-duty service members at all Ivy League universities and other civilian universities,” he said.

“The goal is to determine whether or not they actually deliver cost-effective strategic education for future senior leaders when compared to, say, public universities and our military graduate programs.”

Going forward, Hegseth said, the War Department will focus on developing warriors, increasing lethality and reestablishing deterrence.

“That no longer includes spending billions of dollars on expensive universities that actively undercut our mission and undercut our country,” he said.

READ MORE:

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Revokes Harvard’s Ability to Enroll Foreign Students

President Trump Killed Public War Research. Stargate Will Make It Secret—and Far More Dangerous

The Pentagon’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Generals & Admirals Finally Faced Consequences

MAJOR UPDATE on the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Programs Scandal Brewing Inside the Trump Administration

BOTTOMLINE

The U.S. Department of War (formerly the Department of Defense) has announced it is severing academic ties with Harvard University.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, a Harvard Kennedy School alumnus, stated that the decision stems from the university’s perceived promotion of “woke ideology” and “anti-American radicals,” which he argues no longer aligns with the department’s priorities of lethality and deterrence.

Effective from the 2026-2027 academic year, the department will discontinue all graduate-level professional military education (PME), fellowships, and certificate programs at Harvard, though current enrollees can complete their studies.

Hegseth criticized Harvard as a “red-hot center of hate-America activism” and highlighted concerns over its research ties to entities linked to the Chinese Communist Party, a campus environment tolerant of anti-Semitism, and support for groups like Hamas.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.