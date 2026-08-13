By U.S. Department of War

August 13, 2026

At the annual Space and Missile Defense Symposium today, Gen. Mike Guetlein, Director of Golden Dome for America, announced the official launch of the “Golden Dome for America Ecosystem Hub” (the Hub), a groundbreaking digital platform designed to streamline collaboration between the Department of War (DoW) and the commercial technology sector.

Accessible immediately at hub.goldendome.mil, the Hub represents a fundamental shift in how the United States builds its next-generation, multi-layered homeland missile defense shield.

By removing legacy organizational barriers, the Hub serves as a unified entry point for traditional defense contractors, commercial tech companies, venture capitalists, academic institutions, research laboratories, and nontraditional entrepreneurs to deliver innovative capabilities at the speed of the market.

“To defeat a new generation of sophisticated, maneuvering aerial threats, we must build a defensive shield that adapts faster than the adversary,” said Guetlein.

“We are doing this by cutting bureaucratic red tape, harnessing innovation through partnerships, and leveraging the true power of the Arsenal of Freedom. We are dismantling the historical walls separating commercial innovation from national defense and short-circuiting the ‘Valley of Death’ that so often stalls the deployment of critical technologies.”

Guetlein emphasized this paradigm shift is built upon strict fiscal accountability.

“While we are committed to making the necessary investments to defend and protect the nation, we are equally committed to being responsible with every dollar of the $185 billion we need to deliver Golden Dome. To do that, we are leveraging commercial-off-the-shelf technologies and fostering a competitive environment to drive down costs.”

He explained this approach helps to ensure that Golden Dome for America is not only the most effective, but also the most affordable, defense system for the nation.

“Defense of the Homeland is a national imperative, and as a result requires a close partnership between industry and the government to leverage innovation to the maximum extent possible,” Guetlein added.

A Unified Platform to Mobilize the Free Market

The newly established Hub is the collaborative tissue that connects authorized experts, like program managers, directly with commercial providers, venture capitalists, and academic researchers.

Key capabilities and features of the Hub include:

Direct Engagement and Rapid Submissions : Traditional and nontraditional innovators can easily register, upload concepts, and submit designs directly to program decision-makers, bypassing months of administrative delays.

Transparent Demand Signals: The Hub provides real-time, unclassified visibility into the immediate capability gaps of the Golden Dome program, allowing the private sector to align investment and R&D with active mission requirements.

Strengthening the Supply Chain and Industrial Base

In coordination with the DoW, the Hub will help to facilitate strategic supply chain security and industrial base revitalization.

Through the Hub, qualified suppliers can connect with innovative capital tools.

This diversified strategy actively encourages multi-vendor participation, mitigates sub-tier supply chain vulnerabilities, prevents vendor lock-in, and establishes a highly resilient foundation for rapid production scaling.

The Hub was developed with industry partners to leverage an innovation mindset and partnering on best practices to deliver this mission-critical platform.

“Our mission is to establish an unassailable, highly resilient industrial base built on transparency and collaborative problem-solving,” Guetlein added.

“By bringing private capital, commercial agility, and national defense objectives into a single, accessible environment, the Hub ensures that our defensive network remains affordable, scalable, and secure against the very real threats of today and tomorrow.”

Immediate Action Required for Industry Partners

The Golden Dome for America Hub is now live.

The DoW strongly encourages all interested defense contractors, commercial tech firms, research laboratories, and nontraditional entrepreneurs to register their organizations and submit initial capability overviews at: hub.goldendome.mil

Together, we will secure and protect the American homeland.

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BOTTOMLINE

The U.S. Department of War (DoW) officially launched the “Golden Dome for America Ecosystem Hub” (the Hub) on August 11, 2026.

Space Force Gen. Mike Guetlein, Director of Golden Dome for America, announced it at the annual Space and Missile Defense Symposium.

The digital platform is designed as a unified entry point to accelerate industry engagement for the next-generation, multi-layered homeland missile defense shield.

Guetlein emphasized fiscal responsibility, stating the program needs approximately $185 billion to deliver Golden Dome and will prioritize commercial-off-the-shelf technologies plus competition to control costs. He called homeland defense a national imperative requiring close government-industry partnership.

Golden Dome (originally announced as the “Iron Dome for America” via Executive Order 14186 in January 2025) is a major Trump administration priority to create a comprehensive, layered “system of systems” defending the U.S. homeland against ballistic, hypersonic, advanced cruise missiles, drones, and other aerial threats—including from peer and near-peer adversaries.

It builds on existing capabilities while adding next-generation elements such as enhanced sensors, space-based interceptors, AI-enabled battle management, and more.

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