Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Theodore's avatar
Theodore
2h

Slow death by 1000 x cuts sounds better.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dr.Don Hall's avatar
Dr.Don Hall
2h

Strange Actions for innocent / mild / not even intimidating, interrogation!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture