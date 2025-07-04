By Sean Miller

July 4, 2025

While touring the illegal alien detention facility dubbed Alligator Alcatraz on Tuesday, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem revealed that she is working with the Department of Justice (DOJ) to prosecute leftwing news outlet CNN for promoting an app that tracks Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents’ locations.

While President Donald Trump and Noem were taking questions at the Florida illegal alien facility Tuesday, Reporter Benny Johnson asked them about CNN’s coverage of the app.

“We’re working with the Department of Justice to see if we can prosecute them for that. What they’re doing is actively encouraging people to avoid law enforcement activities and operations,” Noem said. “What they’re doing, we believe, is illegal.”

Trump added that CNN may also be prosecuted for putting out false reports regarding his strike on Iran.

CNN wrote about the app on Monday:

WATCH: Joe Dan Gorman on X: "Disgusting 🚨CNN promotes new APP to track ICE and warn illegal aliens before they are detained and deported. The app is completely free and anonymous to use. https://t.co/WZmbWW9xka" / X

President Trump also asked the DOJ to look into arresting the late former secretary of DHS, Alejandro Mayorkas for aiding and abetting the illegal alien invasion of America.

