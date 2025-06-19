Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jennifer Sarginson's avatar
Jennifer Sarginson
1h

Thank you Lord for Taking care of our Leaders

The Bible says we will eat toxins and be stung by scorpions and... live

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Hermit Hank's avatar
Hermit Hank
6m

Democrats trying to eliminate former Democrats that they now considered enemies? Shades of Killery!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture