By Martel Maxim

November 7, 2026

It’s time for a dose of Common Sense. Don’t think for a moment that the electronic election infrastructure didn’t orchestrate the 2026 Midterms Republican Bloodbath.

It’s ever more ridiculous that practically nobody in Government or the Media is talking about this, and they are instead blaming everything else.

Why are these election systems treated as such “Sacred Cows”, even to the extent of allowing them to destroy America?

Here’s a simple answer: they should have listened to Tina Peters.

On her website, you’ll learn how those in charge at the state and Federal levels “shot the messenger” instead of listening to what she had to say about how the machines are fully capable of stealing elections.

They even went as far as to sentence her to 9 years in prison to cover up their malfeasance.

Since 2021, when she discovered how our vote is manipulated to achieve a predetermined outcome, the sophistication of these systems to cheat has grown immensely.

To not think that today’s Super Intelligence (SI) played a leading role in the streamlined nationwide election outcomes on Nov 3rd is laughable.

There are telltale signs of their greediness, however, such as this analysis, etc., below:

Texas may be the state that finally cracks open the entire cheating infrastructure, as swamping the cheat in that state is key to spreading the further destruction of America.

When Tina Peters recently appeared on 60 Minutes, she was asked the key trick question exposing the heart of the PSYOP behind machine theft, and understanding that question is crucial for understanding what happened to cause the Republican Midterm Bloodbath:

The Host asked: “Show me the evidence that the paper ballot results differed from the computerized results“.

It’s impossible to answer that trick question for the following main reasons:

1) States NEVER allow any audit of their paper ballots (except when raided by the FBI in Georgia during January 2026).

They only allow a comparison to the scanned ballot images, and those images can be altered electronically, as shown in these Patents.

2) The Computerized results referred to by the 60 Minutes host are 100% unverifiable.

There’s zero chain of custody once the selections made by the voter are handed over for casting and tabulation.

From that point on, we’re faced with only assumptions that can’t be verified because the machine software is proprietary.

3) There’s zero way for citizens to verify that all votes cast by others are legitimate, and if they’re illegitimate, they will instantly cancel out one’s legitimate vote.

In other words, there’s no capability within the entire election ecosystem for anyone to verify what comprises the vote totals being reported.

Add to that, there’s no way for Tina (or anyone) to ever be given access to the original paper ballots.

For these reasons alone, this key trick question precludes any comparison ‘evidence’ the 60 Minutes host asked her to provide.

This trick question reeks of insidious implications to make Tina look bad, and to exonerate the electronic election infrastructure.

Given these facts, it’s simple to understand how the Deep State got greedy in Texas, and just a day after the election, revelations such as these are beginning to flood Social Media.

In the coming days, it’s fully expected that similar scenarios will be exposed by other attentive common-sense observers in practically every state.

If the tyrannical Biden Government were in power now, it’s guaranteed that those posts would be deleted and those posting would be terminated from their accounts.

If they lived in the UK, they would be arrested. Does it really make sense that “We the People” actually voted for that type of abuse during the Nov 3rd Midterms?

The Deep State had to go for it all and take all that they could. Nobody can outvote the computer.

“Being mad at Trump” is the PSYOP to cover up the theft by the machines.

The entire election system is fraudulent, and this is the same way they recently stole the Election in Brazil and other countries.

Until one sees this, they will believe the PSYOP that the Deep State will push hard between now and Certification, because they are the ones “who count the votes” as Stalin famously said.

Beware The 80,000 Terrorists Dementia Biden Let in Simultaneously Conducting Military Ops in America - The Coming ‘New World Order’ Will Be Islamic and Sharia Law the New ‘Law of The Land’.

A small portion of the eight-million diverse migrants who have entered the United States during the first three years of the criminal Biden regime are potentially hostile foreign agents.

They may well become sleeper cells whose mission, once activated, is to strike infrastructure targets within the US upon directives from their sponsors, be that China, Iran, or other adversaries.

Even if the number of those hostile foreign agents is as small as 1% of that eight-million migrant number, that would mean some 80,000 terrorists could simultaneously conduct military operations within the United States.

The greatest threat to America’s security isn’t only from enemies abroad — it’s from SHARIA NORMALIZATION inside our military, our police, and our schools.

READ MORE:

In the Undeclared War of 2024, Liberals and Conservatives Must Create an Alliance to Defend American Freedoms

Top 10 INSIDIOUS MANIACAL PLOTS cooked up by the Democrats over the past 4 years to Destroy America

Legacy Media’s ‘Hitler’ Rhetoric Aimed at An Army of Addled Left-Wing Radicals Makes the MSM Complicit in The Assassination Attempt Against President Donald Trump

President Trump Sends Military to Hunt Down Sleeper Cells, Fake Refugees, Bribed Officials, and Border Infiltration Networks Criminal Joe Biden Let into the U.S.

BOTTOMLINE

America did not “choose Communism and Sharia Law over freedom.”

That framing is partisan hyperbole, not an accurate description of the 2026 midterms or Democratic candidates and policies.

In the November 2026 midterms, Democrats flipped control of both the House and Senate (and several governorships) in a significant wave.

Exit polling and post-election analysis consistently pointed to voter frustration over high gas prices (averaging over $4/gallon on Election Day, the highest on record for a midterm) and the roughly eight-month Iran conflict that began in late February 2026.

That war disrupted oil flows (including through the Strait of Hormuz), drove crude prices up sharply from the mid-$50s earlier in the year, and raised household energy costs.

Large majorities in polls said the war was a major or crucial factor in their vote; many viewed it as an unnecessary conflict that raised prices without a clear “America First” payoff.

President Trump and JD Vance themselves publicly linked the results to the war and higher gas prices.⁠

What the results actually reflected

Voters punish the party in power for visible economic pain (especially energy prices) and unpopular wars.

This is a long-standing pattern, not an ideological conversion to communism or Islamic law.

Parallel dynamics appeared in 2022 (inflation under criminal Joe Biden) and 2024 (economy and inflation favoring President Trump).

The war had limited or no large-scale U.S. ground combat troops in the sense of a prolonged occupation, but it still produced measurable economic effects via energy markets—exactly the kind of tangible impact that moves voters.

Gas prices and regional wars have real consequences for American households; dismissing the midterm results as a rejection of “freedom” in favor of totalitarianism skips over the documented drivers.

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