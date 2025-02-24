By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

February 23, 2025

At least four planeloads of corrupt FBI agents have landed at Guantanamo Bay since the Senate confirmed Kash Patel as director of an agency infamously known for terrorizing innocent citizens and persecuting the President of the United States.

Perhaps the bureau’s reign of terror is at an end, as Patel certainly seems to be fulfilling his pledge to eradicate the pervasive pestilence that commandeered the bureau under Clinton’s, Obama’s, and Biden’s rule.

And while Patel is competent and adept at ferreting out malevolence, he may soon find himself stretched thin as President Trump has also nominated him, pending confirmation, to lead the equally wicked ATF, which for decades has incessantly harassed and murdered (Randy Weaver, WACO, etc.) law-abiding firearms owners.

Prior to the ongoing purge, the FBI had 37,500 employees; and 5,300 at the ATF.

It’s unclear how many will remain post-purge, but whatever the number, Patel will still have to police thousands of potentially mailable federal agents—a daunting and challenging task.

Although he’s emerged from the gate slaying all Deep Staters in his path, he’s also hit a minor roadblock that must be dispelled: He and Elon Musk apparently have opposing views on how to eradicate despotism.

Yesterday, Musk sent emails to every federal employee, which includes the FBI and ATF, asking them to bullet point their accomplishments over the past seven days and hinting they’d lose their jobs if they didn’t reply by 11:59 p.m. EST Monday.

Patel quickly clapped back, instructing FBI personnel to “pause” completing Musk’s questionnaire, writing in a bureau-wide memo, “For now, please pause any responses. The FBI, through the Office of the Director, is in charge of all of our review processes and will conduct reviews in accordance with FBI procedures.”

A current FBI employee, whom we had referred to in the past as a federal “5th Columnist,” or lawful agents who had worked behind the scenes to defeat the now-incarcerated Christopher Wray, shared his thoughts.

US Special Operations Team comprised of Army Special Forces and Rangers captured FBI Director Christopher Wray and his deputy director Paul Abbate following a gunfight with his bodyguards in Georgia.

“Elon’s a hatchet man, chop, chop, chop. He’s looking at monetary waste. He and Director Patel have their own MO. Director Patel knows many of us were in the shadows doing everything we could against the criminal Biden Regime, and he doesn’t want us getting hung out to dry, tossed out with the trash. He wants to police his own because he wants the Biden-loving agents in jail, not just fired. And if Elon just lumps every employee in a blender, we’ll all get pureed. We ain’t looking for recognition, but we shouldn’t get discarded. We think President Trump will mediate disagreements,” the source said.

Our source added that dismantling the Deep State efficiently requires cooperation among all patriotic parties.

“President Trump can’t do it alone, nor Director Patel, Elon, or even General Smith. This, you know, must be a collaborative mission, or else a return of the Deep State is unavoidable,” the source said.

After pillaging and gutting society for years, the Deep State and its genuflecting sycophants are on the edge of ruin, but Team Trump’s vigilance must endure to ensure the cabalists never have an opportunity to again seize power.