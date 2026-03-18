By Jim Hᴏft

March 19, 2026

Investigative journalist John Solomon says a wave of explosive revelations may soon shake Washington as newly declassified intelligence documents are prepared for release.

In a jaw-dropping interview on Steve Bannon’s War Room, Solomon revealed that Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard and the FBI are preparing to release a large body of declassified material over the next ten days that allegedly exposes foreign interference in U.S. elections and secret government surveillance operations targeting Americans, including President Donald Trump.

According to Solomon, the documents contain information that has been hidden from the public, and possibly even from President Trump himself, until recently.

Solomon told Bannon that he had already begun reviewing portions of the intelligence material and described the findings as “explosive.”

John Solomon:

Now, over the next 10 days, Steve, we’re going to have a lot more. For the first time, we’re going to be able to start processing these documents—a large body of evidence in the intelligence community that raises concerns about foreign interference in our elections. That will probably come at the end of this week or early next week.

The documents are explosive. They’re really remarkable. And what’s most remarkable is that all of this has been kept from the American people—possibly even from President Trump in some cases—until recently, of course, when his team told him. I think there’s a lot there.

He said the information could begin surfacing by the end of this week or early next week once the declassification process is completed.

Solomon revealed the existence of a previously unknown, “off-the-books” FBI investigation.

While we’ve heard of Arctic Frost and Plasmic Echo, this new operation targeted President Trump and his associates using what Solomon described as “speech delimiters.”

Essentially, if you spoke about certain issues or used specific phrases, you were automatically deemed a “national security threat,” placed on a list, and subjected to clandestine government surveillance.

John Solomon:

“And in between those two things, we’re going to reveal another code-named FBI investigation that targeted President Trump—one you’ve never heard of before—one that may be among the most troubling.

Of course, we have Crossfire Hurricane, we’ve got Plasmic Echo, and we have the third one that targeted the January 6 investigation, Arctic Frost.

There’s another one that is really deeply troubling. It’s troubling to the FBI. It’s troubling to the intelligence community.

It seems to involve speech delimiters. In other words, if you said something or spoke a certain way about a specific issue, you potentially were deemed a national security threat to the United States, and you were put under an assessment and potentially a criminal investigation.

So I learned of this operation because I was targeted in 2022. I had to cooperate with the Justice Department. When the Justice Department and I talked, they realized that their entire theory of the case was ludicrous.

But as a result of that, I’ve been on a two-and-a-half- to three-year mission to get these documents—to get the truth out about what happened.

Recently, FBI agents working for Kash Patel found this operation. They found the SCIF where it was hidden, found the code-word name for it, and located the prohibited-access file.

So one of the things that Chris Wray’s people did was that they would start these political investigations targeting President Trump—or even someone else—and they would keep it off the books. Most people could not see it in the FBI Sentinel system.

US Special Operations Team comprised of Army Special Forces and Rangers captured FBI Director Christopher Wray and his deputy director Paul Abbate following a gunfight with his bodyguards in Georgia.

This one was one of those well-hidden operations, the result of some senior leadership that worked around Kash Patel. There were people from that era who knew what was going on.

In some cases, they may even have been required to work on certain things.

They knew what was going on, and they’ve been guiding Kash Patel to these records and helping him find these records in the labyrinth of secrecy that now GITMO-detainee Chris Wray’s FBI created.

So, these senior executives have really helped uncover some jaw-dropping stuff, and I think in the next couple of days people will see that as well.

The focus in this grand jury subpoena that went out in the last few days to Maricopa County seeks many gigabytes of election data. It relates to the 2024 election, which is interesting because President Trump won there.

But there was a discovery made by congressional observers.

Every year, the House Administration Committee sends observers—one Democrat and one Republican—to various voting centers.

One of the teams, the Republican-Democrat team that went to Maricopa County, observed something very disturbing. They took pictures and wrote a long report.

Congressman Abe Hamadeh hinted at this in an oversight letter recently.

The information in that report was so troubling to the FBI that, when coupled with the things the Arizona Senate found in 2020 and raised as concerns—and the things that Hamadeh and Kari Lake raised in 2022—they were able to get a grand jury subpoena from a federal grand jury and execute the transmission of a large amount of voter data.

They’re going to go through that data looking for some of the telltale signs that were in this congressional report.

I hope in the next couple of days to make that congressional report public so everybody can see what it was that observers on Bryan Steil’s House Administration Committee saw.

Bryan Steil himself acknowledged that they were working with federal authorities on this specific Arizona matter.

So, you have Congress working with the FBI, and I think this is phase two of about a five-phase look at states—particularly blue states or blue areas of states—where elections are not administered the way the law says they’re supposed to be.

And as a result, the FBI may come in and prosecute people, because it is a federal felony if you don’t follow your state’s laws—if you don’t treat everybody the same under your state law.

So that’s where we’re at today.”

WATCH: The SCIF on X: “DNI Gabbard and the FBI will release declassified documents over the next 10 days proving foreign interference in our elections and another operation that targeted Trump and government officials just by mentioning specific words. This had you targeted, put on a list, and under https://t.co/OCL8i2FAM2” / X

The Gateway Pundit reported last year that President Donald Trump announced that Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard had uncovered bags of hidden documents related to corruption in the 2020 election.

President Trump:

“And you’ve also found many bags of information. I think they call them burn bags. They’re supposed to be burned, and they didn’t get burned, having to do with how corrupt the 2020 election was. And when will that all come out?”

Tulsi Gabbard:

“Mr. President, I will be the first to brief you once we have that information collected. But you’re right, we are finding documents literally tucked away in the back of safes in random offices in these bags and in other areas, which again speaks to the intent of those who are trying to hide the truth from the American people and trying to cover up the politicization that was led by people like John Brennan and James Clapper and others that have caused really immeasurable harm to the American people and to our country.”

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part IV – John Brennan)

Clapper was arrested after current DNI, Tulsi Gabbard, stripped his security clearances based on evidence that he and his treasonous ex-boss, Obama, had orchestrated the bogus Russia Gate scandal.

In the same year, Gabbard gave a detailed update on her sweeping investigations into the politicization of intelligence and election interference.

Tulsi Gabbard Drops Bomb on Voting Machines — Says Evidence Shows Voting Machines Can Be Tampered with to Steal Elections

DNI Gabbard’s statement confirmed what many conservatives have long suspected: that the very foundations of America’s electoral system have been compromised.

“I’ve got a long list of things that we’re investigating. We have the best going after this, election integrity being one of them,” Gabbard said.

“We have evidence of how these electronic voting systems have been vulnerable to hackers for a very long time and vulnerable to exploitation to manipulate the results of the votes being cast, which further drives forward your mandate to bring about paper ballots across the country so that voters can have faith in the integrity of our elections.”

READ MORE:

“Treasonous Conspiracy” – Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard Calls for Prosecution of Barack Obama, James Comey, John Brennan, and Others

Newly Declassified Top Secret Emails Show Former DNI James Clapper Pushed to “Compromise” Normal Procedures and Demand the Intelligence Community Fall in Line Behind Russia Hoax

EXCLUSIVE: Director Kash Patel Finds Thousands of Sensitive Russia Hoax Documents Inside “Burn Bags” in Secret Room at FBI – Including Classified Annex to Durham Report

PRESIDENT TRUMP CONFIRMS 2020 WAS A STOLEN ELECTION: Classified Docs PROVE CIA, FBI, and Biden Orchestrated a Treasonous Coup — FULL DISCLOSURE INCOMING

BOTTOMLINE

Investigative journalist John Solomon claimed that Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and the FBI are set to release a significant batch of declassified materials within the next 10 days.

These documents will detail foreign interference in U.S. elections—potentially including efforts by actors like Russia, Iran, and China—and expose a previously undisclosed U.S. government surveillance operation that allegedly targeted Americans, including President Donald Trump and his associates.

The surveillance program in question reportedly used “speech delimiters” as triggers. This means certain words, phrases, or ways of speaking about specific issues could flag individuals as national security threats, leading to assessments or even criminal investigations.

Solomon referenced this as part of a broader set of operations, building on earlier declassifications like “Arctic Frost” and “Plasmic Echo,” which involved monitoring and potential censorship efforts.

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