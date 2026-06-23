By Josh Christenson

June 23, 2026

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard is investigating more than 120 biological laboratories abroad that were funded by US taxpayer dollars for decades, as part of an effort to end potentially risky experiments with viruses pursuant to President Trump’s executive order on so-called “gain-of-function” research.

Gabbard told The Post Monday in a statement that her team is going “to identify where these labs are, what pathogens they contain and what ‘research’ is being conducted to end dangerous gain-of-function research that threatens the health and wellbeing of the American people and the world.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic revealed the catastrophic global impact research on dangerous pathogens in biolabs can have,” the spy chief also said.

“Yet despite these obvious dangers, politicians, so-called health professionals, like the late Dr. Anthony Fauci, and entities within the criminal Biden administration’s national security team lied to the American people about the existence of these US-funded and supported biolabs and threatened those who attempted to expose the truth.”

Under new guidance from Gabbard, the US Intelligence Community will review research at all US-funded biolabs, which would include facilities engaged in gain-of-function experiments that could increase the transmissibility of viruses, as well as work for defensive purposes against dangerous pathogens.

Office of the Director of National Intelligence officials noted that the foreign labs extend into more than 30 countries, and several had received funding in the past through a Department of Defense program that sought to dispose of weapons of mass destruction after the end of the Cold War.

More than 40 of the biolabs under review are located in Ukraine — and could “be at risk of compromise” due to Russia’s war, ODNI officials noted.

The research, which is part of the Defense Department’s Cooperative Threat Reduction (CTR) Program, is aimed at studying pathogens to prevent future outbreaks and enhancing biosecurity for the US.

Critics have argued that lax oversight of the research funding, which often flows through US agencies to grantees and subawardees, prevents Americans from knowing whether potentially dangerous experiments are being conducted.

Clinical trials currently being conducted at the biolabs are now “raising significant, ethical, financial and security concerns,” ODNI officials said.

The criminal Biden administration denied the existence of US-owned or US-operated “chemical or biological laboratories in Ukraine,” dismissing the claims as Chinese and Russian propaganda in a March 9, 2022, statement, the month after Kremlin forces invaded.

The Kremlin’s Allegations of Chemical and Biological Weapons Laboratories in Ukraine

Press Statement by Biden’s Ned Price, Department Spokesperson March 9, 2022

The clarification came in response to congressional testimony from the late Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland the day before, when she said: “Ukraine has biological research facilities which, in fact, we are now quite concerned Russian troops, Russian forces, may be seeking to gain control of.”

Nuland and Kagen were kingpins in the illegal production and distribution of Adrenochrome flowing between the United States and Eastern Europe and managed Obama’s infamous enemies list.

READ MORE: Nuland Hanged at GITMO, Ahead of Schedule

Under President Trump, ODNI officials said the hasty denials were part of an “Information Resilience” strategy that sought to “shape the public narrative” to “mitigate and counter foreign malign influence,” while downplaying US ties to the research.

Trump bans risky — and controversial — virus research that likely led to the COVID pandemic

Last May, President Trump signed an executive action to ban all federal funding for the gain-of-function research in China, Iran or other nations that don’t exercise proper oversight, claiming that SARS-CoV-2 had proved dangerous pathogens “can leak out innocently, stupidly and incompetently, but innocently and half destroy the world.”

The Defense Department’s watchdog had previously been unable to determine how many possible enhanced potential pandemic pathogens were being researched in China or other nations — despite more than $1.4 billion being spent on such experiments outside the US between 2014 and 2023.

Pentagon watchdog doesn’t know how much overseas gain-of-function research is done with US funds — despite $1.4B spent: report

Between 2014 and 2021, US-funded experiments on bat coronaviruses at the now-infamous Wuhan Institute of Virology were also found by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to have violated grant terms by making the viruses 10,000 times more infectious, though officials have denied that the research caused the COVID-19 pandemic.

NIH official finally admits taxpayers funded gain-of-function research in Wuhan — after years of denials

In the past, both ex-National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director Dr. Anthony Fauci and other public health officials supported gain-of-function research on potential pandemic pathogens — so long as the benefits outweighed the risks.

“Putting aside the specter of bioterrorism for the moment, consider this hypothetical scenario: an important gain-of-function experiment involving a virus with serious pandemic potential is performed in a well-regulated, world-class laboratory by experienced investigators, but the information from the experiment is then used by another scientist who does not have the same training and facilities and is not subject to the same regulations,” Fauci wrote in a 2012 scientific paper titled “​​Research on Highly Pathogenic H5N1 Influenza Virus: The Way Forward.”

“In an unlikely but conceivable turn of events, what if that scientist becomes infected with the virus, which leads to an outbreak and ultimately triggers a pandemic?” Fauci asked.

“Many ask reasonable questions: given the possibility of such a scenario—however remote—should the initial experiments have been performed and/or published in the first place, and what were the processes involved in this decision?”

“Scientists working in this field might say—as indeed I have said—that the benefits of such experiments and the resulting knowledge outweigh the risks,” he wrote.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said the Trump administration is righting the wrongs of the criminal Biden administration.

“The prior administration bankrolled dangerous Gain-of-Function research and foreign biolabs with American tax dollars, then deliberately hid it from the American people,” Hegseth said in a statement.

“The declassification of this discovery shows how little oversight this work had. Under President Trump’s leadership, DNI Tulsi Gabbard and the entire Cabinet are righting these historic wrongs and delivering justice for our warfighters and the ones they protect. The era of lies and betrayal is over.”

Anthony Fauci, Bill Gates and Stephen Colbert

Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part XXIV – Anthony Fauci)

Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part XIII – Bill Gates)

JAG Hangs Vaccine-loving Liberal and Talk Show Host Stephen Colbert

READ MORE:

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard Exposes Fauci’s Ukraine Biolabs as Adrenochrome Factories

Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard Uncovers “Burn Bags” of Documents Tied to 2020 Election Corruption – Hidden from American Public

The Hunted Have Become the Hunters

CIA Accused of Illegally Spying on Tulsi Gabbard and Interfering with DNI Investigations in Bombshell Report and Whistleblower Testimony

BOTTOMLINE

Tulsi Gabbard—serving as Director of National Intelligence (DNI) since her February 2025 confirmation—released declassified intelligence via the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI).

She stated that after reviewing Intelligence Community holdings, her office found evidence of “longstanding United States government funding for more than 120 biolabs in over 30 countries,” including facilities in Ukraine.

In 2022, during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Russian officials claimed US-run “biolabs” in Ukraine were developing biological weapons.

The underlying program is real and documented, centered on threat reduction, pathogen security, and surveillance.

This is a factual development based on Gabbard’s official actions in the role.

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