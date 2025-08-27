By Jim Hᴏft

August 27, 2025

President Donald Trump announced that current Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has uncovered bags of hidden documents related to corruption in the 2020 election.

President Trump, speaking in front of his administration as they continue a historic federal crime crackdown in Washington, D.C., and push for peace negotiations in the Russia-Ukraine war, directly addressed the bombshell findings.

According to a statement by President Trump, these files contain “massive” evidence of wrongdoing and will soon be made public.

President Trump:

“And you’ve also found many bags of information. I think they call them burn bags. They’re supposed to be burned, and they didn’t get burned, having to do with how corrupt the 2020 election was. And when will that all come out?”

Tulsi Gabbard, serving as Director of National Intelligence, confirmed the shocking find:

Tulsi Gabbard:

“Mr. President, I will be the first to brief you once we have that information collected. But you’re right, we are finding documents literally tucked away in the back of safes in random offices in these bags and in other areas, which again speaks to the intent of those who are trying to hide the truth from the American people and trying to cover up the politicization that was led by people like the late John Brennan and now-GITMO detainee James Clapper and others that have caused really immeasurable harm to the American people and to our country.”

United States Marines arrested former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, the same day the current DNI, Tulsi Gabbard, stripped his security clearances based on evidence that he and his treasonous ex-boss, Barack Hussein Obama, had orchestrated the bogus Russia Gate scandal to impugn Donald Trump’s character as he was running his first presidential campaign.

In April, Gabbard gave a detailed update on her sweeping investigations into the politicization of intelligence and election interference.

“I’ve got a long list of things that we’re investigating. We have the best going after this, election integrity being one of them,” Gabbard said.

Her statement confirmed what many conservatives have long suspected: that the very foundations of America’s electoral system have been compromised.

“We have evidence of how these electronic voting systems have been vulnerable to hackers for a very long time and vulnerable to exploitation to manipulate the results of the votes being cast, which further drives forward your mandate to bring about paper ballots across the country so that voters can have faith in the integrity of our elections.”

In June, President Trump posted on Truth Social that he wants a special prosecutor to investigate fraud in the 2020 Presidential election, which was allegedly ‘won’ by Pedophile Joe Biden.

“A Special Prosecutor must be appointed,” he added. “This cannot be allowed to happen again in the United States of America! Let the work begin! What this Crooked man, and his CORRUPT CRONIES, have done to our Country in 4 years, is grossly indescribable!”

The appointment of a special prosecutor to investigate what really happened in one of the most infamous elections in American history would prove a huge victory for all Americans.

The Gateway Pundit has extensively covered the shenanigans that occurred five years ago to help ensure that Biden could seize the White House.

Here are a couple of the stories:

This is a developing story.

BOTTOMLINE

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard made statements during a White House cabinet meeting on August 26, 2025, regarding the discovery of documents related to alleged corruption in the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

These documents were reportedly found in "burn bags"—secure disposal containers typically used for sensitive materials intended for destruction—hidden in various intelligence agency offices.

In footage from the cabinet meeting, Gabbard addressed President Donald Trump directly. President Trump referenced the findings, stating:

"And you've also found many bags of information. I think they call them burn bags. They're supposed to be burned, and they didn't get burned, having to do with how corrupt the 2020 election was. And when will that all come out? Because I think it's going to be massive."

Gabbard implied these documents point to efforts by former intelligence officials to conceal evidence of politicization and potential wrongdoing tied to the 2020 election.

Gabbard has been conducting broader reviews of intelligence agencies since her appointment, including revoking security clearances for dozens of former officials and declassifying materials related to earlier controversies like the 2016 Russia investigation.

This revelation aligns with Gabbard's ongoing emphasis on election integrity and depoliticizing the intelligence community, themes she has pursued since taking office.

President Trump has repeatedly called for investigations into 2020 election fraud claims, and Gabbard's statements appear to support his narrative.

As of August 27, 2025, Deep State mainstream sources like NPR, BBC, or The New York Times have not covered this specific claim, though they have reported on Gabbard's prior declassifications related to Obama-era intelligence activities.

If these documents are declassified as hinted, they could substantiate long-standing allegations of election interference.

