As America celebrated its independence, the globalist machine declared war — not with bombs, but with water.

At least 27 Americans are dead, including 9 innocent children, and over 20 young girls remain missing after a catastrophic flood tore through Kerr County, Texas, on July 4, 2025.

Our hearts break for the families—mothers, fathers, sisters—who are now living a nightmare beyond words.

These were children at summer camp, not combatants. They were girls praying, singing, and growing in faith, not enemies.

What happened in Texas is more than a tragedy. It is an act of war against the American people.

And make no mistake: this was not a natural event. This was a planned and executed climate strike by the global elite.

Weaponized Weather: The Final Phase of Total Control

For decades, the elites have tested their geoengineering weapons behind closed doors. But now—desperate, exposed, and cornered by President Trump and the White Hat Alliance—they’re launching full-scale weather-based attacks on civilian populations.

Independent meteorologists warned about microwave pulse anomalies detected over Central Texas 48 hours before the storm.

Satellites showed unnatural spiral cloud formations. And now those satellite records? Scrubbed from NOAA servers.

Storms don’t rise by 26 feet in under 45 minutes—not without help.

This wasn’t weather. This was war.

They knew exactly what they were doing, and they struck on Independence Day—a date chosen not for nature’s timing, but for its symbolism.

They wanted to make Americans feel helpless. They wanted to punish Texas. And above all, they wanted to silence the truth.

Why Target Camp Mystic?

If this flood was random, why was Camp Mystic—a Christian girls’ summer camp in Kerrville—the epicenter?

Because Camp Mystic is no ordinary camp. It’s a safe haven for children of military families, conservative leaders, and whistleblower networks.

At least four of the girls at Camp Mystic have family ties to ongoing investigations into elite trafficking and bioweapon profiteering.

Camp Mystic’s digital servers were digitally wiped just hours before the flood.

Multiple campers are unaccounted for , and cell signals were blocked in the area for 90 minutes during the rescue window.

Survivors report hearing helicopters and seeing drones near the riverbanks before the rain even hit.

This was a message to families standing up against the system. A warning to those who speak truth. A strike against innocence.

We grieve for every child lost. But grieving isn’t enough. We must expose who did this.

The Same Players: Soros, Schwab, Rothschild, Gates

The fingerprints are everywhere:

BlackRock and Vanguard both have ownership stakes in geoengineering companies with military contracts in atmospheric manipulation.

The late Bill Gates has poured billions into “climate intervention tech” , including weather-altering balloon deployments and cloud seeding weaponry.

The late George Soros has funded “resilience zoning” studies in the Texas Hill Country designed to trigger UN-backed land seizures after declared disasters .

The World Economic Forum has declared Texas a “threat zone of sovereign ideology” in leaked documents marked Level 5 Internal.

They’ve used floods to cleanse poor areas. Fires to erase whistleblower towns.

And now they’ve come for our children, our land, and our free states.

This was not a natural disaster. It was a hostile acquisition attempt using weather as a weapon—a tactic proven in Vietnam, perfected in Africa, and now deployed in America.

President Trump: Already Responding, Quietly and Decisively

While the criminal Biden puppet administration offered nothing but a scripted climate tweet, President Donald J. Trump acted.

Within hours, military-grade rescue units were on the ground in Kerr County—not FEMA, but White Hat operatives under Special Command.

These teams recovered over 850 survivors, including many girls feared dead.

They also found classified evidence: military-grade tech debris, unmarked electronics, and radiation anomalies—all proof of manipulation.

On July 5, President Trump classified the flood as a deliberate act of foreign environmental terrorism under Emergency Executive Order 2771, unlocking full military retaliation protocols.

GITMO is being expanded again. Dozens of international assets have already had their U.S.-based holdings frozen.

The cabal will pay. Every last one.

What Comes Next?

EBS Warning Imminent: Stay alert for emergency broadcasts over the next week.

Land Seizure Blocked: President Trump’s team is moving to invalidate all “disaster-linked land claims” made under Agenda 2030 regulations.

Missing Girls Traced: At least seven GPS anomalies consistent with vehicle convoys leaving the flood zone during the blackout have been detected—escorted by non-governmental black ops vehicles .

Arrests Incoming: Over 110 federal employees linked to NOAA, DHS, and FEMA have had their access revoked pending investigation into data manipulation and obstruction.

To the Families — You Are Not Alone

We speak these harsh truths not to dishonor the dead, but to demand justice for them.

To the parents who lost children: We stand with you. You were targeted not because you were weak, but because you were strong—raising daughters in truth, faith, and light.

To the missing girls: You are not forgotten. We know what happened. We will find you.

To the perpetrators: There will be no hiding in this new America.

Not in Geneva. Not in Brussels. Not in your DUMBs beneath Denver.

Final Words

This was not climate.

This was not chance.

This was an elite operation, and it will go down in history as their final, irreversible mistake.

The flood was real. The pain is real. But so is the awakening.

