Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Geopolitics In Plain Sight's avatar
Geopolitics In Plain Sight
8h

I have exposed the exact Deep State Agenda behind Epstein’s Zorro Ranch and the entire power play of genetic control and plans to engineer humanity..all facts documented and the truth is shocking! I bet this has not been covered in majority of the coverages about Epstein Files and it’s all hiding in plain sight…

Read here- https://open.substack.com/pub/geopoliticsinplainsight/p/the-epstein-files-arent-about-sextheyre?utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture