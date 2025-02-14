By Steve Watson

February 14, 2025

Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has revealed that the federal government is using an old limestone mine in Pennsylvania to store tens of thousands, if not millions of physical paper files in cardboard boxes.

The files are just retirement documents for federal workers, so could easily be digitized, yet the government has continued to physically store them.

The mine is 230 feet underground and requires over 700 workers with the Office of Personnel Management to operate and upkeep it.

Just why?

Elon Musk said on Tuesday that the government stores key retirement paperwork in a converted mine.

The limestone mine is real and in the Department of Government Efficiency's crosshairs.

The US government started storing records in the underground facility in the 1960s.

What the hell?

At least if there is a nuclear apocalypse whoever survives in here will have access to…information on retired government workers.

Musk shared the insane finding, noting “Maybe it’s just me, but I think there is room for improvement here.”

The vault inside Iron Mountain which is equipped with a huge reservoir for geothermal cooling.

A 2021 report uncovered that despite spending $106 million spent trying to digitize the process, the government abandoned the idea and decided to stick with the stone mine.

Labelling it a “time warp,” Musk noted that “The limiting factor is the speed at which the mine shaft elevator can move determines how many people can retire from the federal government.”

“The elevator breaks down sometimes, and nobody can retire,” Musk revealed, adding “Doesn’t that sound crazy?”

Musk also revealed that since 2014 they had gotten to the letter B in their efforts to digitize the records.

Commenting on the mine and other "rot" being exposed by DOGE, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Wednesday on Fox News that the media was left in "sheer silence."

The DOGE post has close to 45 million views at time of writing.

DOGE's X account later published photos of the facility.

Commenting on the mine and other “rot” being exposed by DOGE, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Wednesday on Fox News that the media was left in “sheer silence.”

“I was watching the faces of the mainstream media reporters who were in the Oval Office, and there was sheer silence because it appeared that many of them who are supposed to be writing the truth about our federal bureaucracy had no idea that the federal retirement system is being processed deep into the ground and is not computerized,” Leavitt said.

Leavitt continued her remarks on the issue.

“They, the president and Elon are shining a light on the truth about our federal government. But the mainstream media simultaneously is saying there’s an alleged lack of transparency and access. It’s preposterous,” Leavitt continued, adding “Together, President Trump and Elon, the entire DOGE team and this entire administration are shining a light on the corruption, the waste, the fraud and abuse.”

“Sunlight is the best disinfectant, and they are revealing the rot of this city every single day. It’s music to the ears of the American people who voted for this. As you rightly pointed out, 77 million of them liked what President Trump promised on the campaign trail, and he is delivering and it’s fascinating,” Leavitt urged.

