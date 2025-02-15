By Louis Casiano

February 15, 2025

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), the Elon Musk-led group tasked with eliminating wasteful spending, on Friday said it found $1.9 billion that was misplaced by the criminal Biden administration.

The funds were from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and have been recovered.

"$1.9 billion of HUD money was just recovered after being misplaced during the fake Biden administration due to a broken process. These funds were earmarked for the administration of financial services, but were no longer needed," a DOGE post on X stated.

HUD Secretary Scott Turner worked with DOGE to "fix the issue" and "de-obligated the funds which are now available for other use by the Treasury."

On Thursday, Turner announced the creation of a DOGE task force within his agency.

"We will be very detailed and deliberate about every dollar spent in serving tribal, rural and urban communities across America," he said in a video posted on X.

Turner said his team had identified $260 million in savings just two days prior. DOGE has identified billions of dollars in questionable spending.

With the help of DOGE, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin said he has canceled a Biden-era $50 million environmental justice grant to an organization that believes "climate justice travels through a Free Palestine."

The EPA also sent $160 million to a Canadian electric bus manufacturer under the Biden administration, Zeldin said during a Thursday appearance on "The Story with Martha MacCallum."

He noted that the Biden administration sent the full amount to the manufacturer, rather than making payments along the way as school buses were being produced.

Since receiving the money, he added, the company has declared bankruptcy.

