By Ken Silva

April 11, 2025

A flurry of court filings hit the docket Monday in the Justice Department’s case against Ryan Routh, revealing bombshell new details about Routh’s activities in the months leading up to his alleged assassination attempt against President Donald Trump last September—including that he tried buying a rocket launcher and a “stinger” missile from an associate in Ukraine weeks beforehand.

Along with several other motions, the DOJ filed a notice about the evidence it intends to introduce about Routh’s purported plans to kill President Trump.

According to that DOJ motion, Routh used aliases, he was in touch with a human smuggler in Mexico about an escape plan, and he attempted to buy a .50 caliber sniper rifle in late August.

An Escape Plan to Mexico?

The DOJ’s motion states that Routh was in touch with the Mexican smuggler, identified in court records only as “Ramiro,” since at least February 2024, when they discussed smuggling an Afghan family into the U.S.

“While this February chat involved smuggling others, it is necessary context for how that same chat evolved on September 13th and 14th, the two days before Routh set up his sniper hide at Trump International, when he contacted Ramiro for the first time since February 29,” the DOJ’s motion states.

“On those two days, Routh told Ramiro that he would be in Mexico City in the days immediately after September 15, with Ramiro responding that he would see Routh then and that he was located four hours outside of Mexico City and with Routh replying that he would call Ramiro once he knew for sure whether he’d meet him—something Routh planned through extensive web searches about travel to Mexico.”

Apparently, Routh’s contact with the Mexican smuggler was just one element of his escape plan.

The DOJ also said in its motion that Routh used stolen license plates, burner phones, and aliases, including “John White” and “Brian Wilson.”

Missing Missiles

If Routh’s covert dealings with a Mexican human smuggler weren’t surprising enough, the DOJ also said in its motion that he tried buying a anti-aircraft weapons from a Ukrainian associate last August.

As has been widely documented, Routh was an avid Ukraine supporter who travelled there after Russia’s invasion in early 2022.

He volunteered to fight, but was rejected due to his age—leaving him to recruit others for the warfighting effort.

“Routh told his associate to ‘send me an RPG [rocket propelled grenade] or stinger and I will see what we can do… [Trump] is not good for Ukraine,’ which led the two to discuss Routh’s purchase options, with Routh asking about the price and whether his associate could ‘ship it to me????’ before then explaining his intent:

‘I need equipment so that Trump cannot get elected,’” the DOJ’s motion states.

“The two then exchanged messages about price and logistics that included Routh writing, ‘going to the local store for such an item is impossible—however you are at war so those items lost and destroyed daily—one missing would not be noticed. Do you think Trump will be good for Ukraine?????’” the DOJ’s motion continues.

“The two continued to discuss the possibility of Routh securing a rocket or missile launcher, with Routh sending his associate an image of President Trump’s plane and writing ‘Trump’s plane, he gets on and off daily.’”

Even though some of the above actions aren’t directly related to Routh’s actions on Sept. 15, the DOJ argued that they show his overall commitment to act against President Trump.

The DOJ’s stunning motion comes more than a year after the Defense Department’s inspector general reported in January 2024 that the Pentagon failed to properly track more than $1 billion in weaponry sent to Ukraine—including stinger missiles, which were popularized when the U.S. gave them to the Afghan mujahideen for its fight against Russia in the 1980s.

According to the IG report, the Pentagon failed to track roughly $1 billion out of the $1.7 billion in “enhanced end-use monitoring,” or EEUM, weapons sent to Ukraine.

EEUM weapons are those that have a high risk for being diverted for other uses, and the Defense Department is supposed to take extra steps to make sure they reach their intended destination.

How much does a Stinger missile cost?

If in 1980 the cost of a Stinger missile was anywhere between $38,000 and $40,000, now the official cost set by the manufacturer for it is $119,000 to $120,000.

On the black market, a Stinger Missile costs anywhere from $50,000 to $80,000.

This missile was developed in 1967 by Raytheon Missile Systems.

So where did Ryan Routh get all of his funding?

Weapons designated as EEUM include tomahawk missiles, stinger missiles, night-vision devices, javelins and a variety of other missiles and bombs.

The IG report didn’t say whether any weapons have actually been diverted for other purposes, stating that such issues are “beyond the scope of our evaluation.”

The DOJ motion also follows reports that Routh was communicating with British-trained Afghan commandos who were abandoned there after Kabul fell in 2021, and who are now living in Iran.

Other Routh Motions

Also on Monday, Routh’s attorneys argued that the DOJ’s firearms charges against him should be dismissed on Second Amendment grounds, and that the DOJ should be barred from using a witness against Routh because the FBI manipulated that witness.

The DOJ countered by asking Judge Aileen Cannon to prohibit Routh from mounting bizarre legal defenses, such as that he was morally justified in plotting to assassinate President Trump.

From the DOJ report:

The court documents reveal that Routh was communicating with someone he “believed to be a Ukrainian with access to military weapons.”

It sounds like Routh was holding talks with a federal operative.

And, Routh and his associate were talking about assassinating President Trump in July 2024 in Pennsylvania!

Thomas Matthew Crooks attempted to assassinate President Trump in Pennsylvania on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Crooks shot President Trump in the head before snipers shot him dead.

So, was the CIA running Ryan Routh?

And why was he not arrested in July if he was plotting to kill President Trump in Pennsylvania?

Holy smokes!

Routh, two months later, on September 15, 2024, was hiding in a bush with a firearm where he was seconds from killing President Trump playing golf in Palm Beach.

It appears Routh had plenty of supporters helping him in his quest to murder President Trump.

The intel community has a lot of explaining to do.

Routh’s next court hearing is set for April 15, when the motions described above will presumably be discussed. He is set to stand trial in September.

READ MORE:

Breaking! President Trump Says MASSIVE Report on Attempted Assassins Should Be Released Next Week

BREAKING: President Trump Would-Be Assassin Identified: Ryan Wesley Routh – Police Release Photos of Sniper Nest Outside Trump Golf Club

Spook Training in Question with New Orleans and Las Vegas Terrorists

The Democrats' information campaign against President Trump led to a new attempt on his life

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.