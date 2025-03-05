By Katie Davis / Denis Grigorescu

March 5, 2025

President DONALD Trump has returned to the White House "stronger" than ever, a psychiatrist says.

Gabriel Diaconu believes the US president is determined to "change the course of history" - with the Ukrainian peace deal the first salvo in his plot.

President Trump pumped his fist in the air after a bullet was fired at him during a rally in Pennsylvania. Credit: AP

Volodymyr Zelensky, pictured speaking in Kyiv this week, was labelled a 'dictator' by President Trump. Credit: Reuters

Ukrainian servicemen of the 24th Mechanized Brigade firing a MRLS BM-21 ‘Grad’ towards Russian positions in Donetsk. Credit: AFP

President Trump and Zelensky had a furious shouting match during their White House meeting. Credit: AFP

President Trump's behavior also indicates he is "exploiting" a "power vacuum" in Europe as he strives for "technological, resource and economic supremacy", Dr Diaconu said.

Just weeks into his second term, President Trump has sent shockwaves across the world by signing a flurry of executive orders - and cozying up to Vladimir Putin.

President Trump, 78, last week stunned Ukraine's allies as he branded Zelensky a "dictator" and said Kyiv had no place in peace talks with Moscow.

And last night President Trump unleashed a blistering attack on Zelensky as the pair had a furious showdown at the White House.

Dr Diaconu, a former co-chair at the World Psychiatric Association, said President Trump's behavior at the start of his second term indicates he has come back "bigger and wiser" than before.

He believes President Trump is on a mission to change the course of history - with a peace deal between Moscow and Kyiv top of his list.

Russia has been largely iced out by much of the world since Putin ordered thousands of his fighters across the border into Ukraine three years ago.

Washington had stood firmly against Moscow with its European allies, but President Trump has now turned the tide.

Washington and Moscow have continued to negotiate a peace deal with both Zelensky and other European leaders noticeably absent.

President Trump is pushing for a quick peace - but Zelensky has insisted he will not sign any deal he is not part of discussions for.

Zelensky ‘refuses to sign President Trump deal’ on Ukraine war after White House insiders rage he’d be ‘six feet under’ without US.

The US leader is also demanding the Ukrainian president sign over resource rights to pay for military support from Washington.

He has asked for a staggering amount in payback from Ukraine to the tune of £400bn ($500bn).

It came after President Trump claimed, "modestly successful comedian" Zelensky had "talked the US into a war that couldn't be won" in a blistering attack on social media.

President Trump then this week snubbed a UN resolution demanding Russian troops leave Ukraine.

His administration joined Iran, North Korea, Belarus, Hungary and 13 others to oppose the call - with President Trump also declining to call Putin a "dictator", despite labeling Zelensky as such.

Dr Diaconu told The Sun: "For the purpose of being great it once meant regaining hegemony, regaining influence, regaining supremacy on the world map, that's no longer enough for President Trump.

"What he seeks is a change of history."

He added that President Trump appears willing to take a gamble on his mission - even if it means he faces backlash.

President Trump's personality has been described as 'catalytic'. Credit: Reuters

He appeared remotely for his sentencing hearing in his hush money case in January. Credit: AFP

The senior psychiatrist said President Trump's personality could have been shaped by events that have happened since he left the White House in 2021 - including assassination attempts and the hush money scandal.

Dr Diaconu told The Sun: "Some people when they are catapulted onto the map of great history, go through a disaster or a personal crisis.

"Trump 2.0 went through a disaster and a personal crisis.

"And this disaster and personal crisis has to do with the way he has been silenced by the fake Biden administration on various charges from Hush Money to the Stormy Daniels scandal to the assassination attempt against him.

"Trump 2.0 is the one who dodged the fatal bullet millimeters. And everything he does now is under the powerful impression of the high-handed mission."

President Trump has had a tumultuous time since leaving the White House in 2021 - marred by his hush money scandal.

Last May, he was found guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records, relating to an alleged scheme to hide hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels.

President Trump protested his innocence and insisted legal experts thought there was "no case" and the proceedings were a "witch hunt".

Just days before his second term, Trump appeared in court via remote video link for sentencing.

A judge sentenced him to an "unconditional discharge" - meaning he was spared any penalty, including jail time or a fine.

It still, however, has made him the first US president to take office with a felony conviction.

As well as his court fiasco, President Trump also suffered assassination attempts - most infamously during a rally in Pennsylvania when a bullet came close to taking his life.

President Trump returned to Butler, Pennsylvania, saying: 'I’m fulfilling an obligation'. Credit: AFP

President Trump was addressing a crowd of MAGA fans on July 13 when a gunman opened fire - with the bullet scraping his ear.

President Trump pledged to never give up fighting for America. Trump pointed to his right ear which was lacerated in the attempt to kill him. Credit: AP

Just months later in September, President Trump was rushed to safety as Secret Service agents opened fire on a gunman brandishing an AK-47 in nearby bushes at his National Golf Club in Florida.

Dr Diaconu believes President Trump - whose personality he described as "catalytic" - has been spurred on by these events to push forward more aggressively than ever.

He said the businessman is using "raid-like actions" to feed off a "power vacuum" in Europe.

He added: "There is a power vacuum on the old continent that President Donald Trump is exploiting.

"Post-Merkel Germany isn't what it was, Macron hasn't delivered, the demise, the death of Queen Elizabeth and King Charles's health problems have meant that Britain doesn't have the same exposure.

"But that leaves some wide maneuvering room and all that disinformation that the Trump regime plays extremely, extremely well.

"We're already looking at a new epoch in history, where obviously the same European Union that stood up to Putin will have to find diplomatic negotiating platforms when President Trump basically makes peace with Putin.

"The peace between President Trump and Putin is a union of the two towers."

President Trump's WW III warning

President DONALD Trump gave a chilling World War Three warning to Europe over the Russian-Ukraine peace plans.

Speaking at a news conference with "friend" Emmanuel Macron, President Trump repeated that the war in Ukraine would "never have happened if I was President".

But he also made a stern warning that any overspill could have a devastating outcome if a peace deal isn't secured.

He said: "There will be a point where it is not going to stop at those two countries.

"Already there is such involvement from other countries and it could really lead to a very big war, World War III, and we are not gonna let that happen either."

President Trump added: "It's time to restore peace and I think we're going to do it.

"We have had some great conversations, including with Russia."

The Republican said the focus is now "achieving a ceasefire as soon as possible, and ultimately a permanent peace".

He also turned to the funding of the war, arguing that the "cost and burden" is not to come just from the US.

President Trump said:

"I'm also pleased that Macron agrees that the cost and burden of securing the peace must be borne by the nations of Europe, not alone by the US, and Europe must take that central role in ensuring the long-term security of Ukraine, which they want to do."

He added that the US has handed over more aid to Ukraine than any other nation - with a "big difference" between the total spent by Europe and America.

President Trump also believes that Russia is going "all-out" to make sure the war ends and said Putin "has no problem" with European peacekeepers.

